Ex-Raiders star Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch turns to "Tarot Cards" for timing baby No. 2

Ex-Raiders player Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, has revealed her trick on how the couple will decide on their second baby. The pair, who have been together since college, were blessed with a daughter, Scottie Bee, in December 2023.

They have been happily married, and Kuch often shares their day-to-day activities on her social media account. On Wednesday, taking to her Instagram account, Allison Kuch had a Q&A session with her 965K followers, during which a fan asked the social media star about her plans for a second baby.

"How are we deciding if it's time for a second baby lol" a fan asked.

Kuch replied to the fan's question, writing:

"I did Tarot cards this weekend & it said no."

Still from Ex-Raiders star Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch's Instagram story/@allisonkuch

Kuch and Rochell crossed paths in college in 2014. The NFL star studied at the University of Notre Dame while Kuch went to Michigan State University. However, they knew each other through a mutual friend, and finally tied the knot in April 2021.

Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison, seeks "toddler traveling tips"

Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, has been traveling with her daughter, Scottie, and shared her experience on her social media handle this week. She even asked fans to send in tips when traveling with a toddler.

In one Instagram story, Allison posted a picture of her baby girl and captioned it, saying she would be traveling with the baby in June to France and is seeking some advice.

"It's only a 4 hours flight but we do have a flight to France coming up in June that I'm actually terrified," she wrote.

Ex-Raiders star Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch's Instagram story/@allisonkuch

In another Instagram story, she talked about the "traveling with toddler" experience, writing:

"Scottie's outgrew her Doona & this is our first time traveling via plane without it!!!!! Do I buy a second more lightweight car seat? I saw people recommending the Cosco Scenera / Graco Slim?"

Ex-Raiders star Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch's Instagram story/@allisonkuch

Allison is widely known on her Instagram account for sharing valuable tips related to parenting and other personal things. Initially, she began her career as an interior designer but later switched to content creation.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

