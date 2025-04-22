Former NFL defensive end Isaac Rochell’s wife, Allison Kuch, posted on her Instagram stories on Monday night about a wardrobe challenge ahead of the 2025 Kentucky Derby. The social media personality shared a Pinterest screenshot featuring multiple outfit ideas, writing,

Ad

“I’m overwhelmed.”

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch facing major wardrobe problem ahead of Kentucky Derby, Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Earlier, she’d posted a selfie on her Stories showing a visibly concerned expression, with the caption,

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“What does someone wear to the Kentucky Derby.”

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch facing major wardrobe problem ahead of Kentucky Derby, Instagram

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for May 3. The Road to the Kentucky Derby concluded its qualifying races. The Derby field is limited to 20 horses, with an additional four eligible in case of last-minute scratches. Horses qualified through three paths: the North American main Road, Japan Road, and the Euro/MidEast route. Races were weighted through a points system, with the highest points available during major prep events in March and April.

Ad

Several changes were reportedly made to the 2025 Road: the Virginia Derby moved to Mar. 15 and was added to the Championship Season; Sunland Park Derby shifted to the Prep Season; and the UAE Derby was moved to the Euro/MidEast path. The Cardinal Stakes was removed from the schedule. A new rule requires at least six horses to run in a Championship Series race for full points to be awarded.

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell, who met in college, eloped in 2020 and later had a wedding ceremony in 2021. They welcomed their daughter, Scottie Bee, three years into their marriage. Rochell retired from the NFL in Feb. 2025 after seven seasons.

Ad

Isaac Rochelle’s wife, Allison Kuch, joins Kylie Kelce in rejecting the 'WAG' label

Isaac Rochell’s wife, Allison Kuch, addressed the increased use of the term “WAG” during a February episode of her podcast “Sunday Sports Club.” The discussion followed Kylie Kelce’s remarks in an interview on “Call Her Daddy,” where Kelce also rejected the term.

Ad

Kuch said that many women in the NFL community do not refer to themselves as WAGs and view the nickname negatively. She explained the term is often used by outsiders and carries a “bad connotation,” often associated with being “bougie” or “stuck up.”

“No wife or girlfriend in the NFL community ever refers to themselves as a WAG. It's always the people on the outside referring to the people on the inside as WAGs, and I find it so funny,” Kuch admitted during the podcast.

Ad

Even Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, stated the label implies a woman’s identity is overshadowed by her partner’s career. She noted she and Jason made a conscious effort to separate their personal and professional identities during his time in the league.

Despite the backlash, the term has gained traction again following Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles