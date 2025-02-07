Ex-Ravens WR looking to start petition to ban 'criminal' NFL MVP voter as Lamar Jackson loses out to Josh Allen

The NFL Honors were on Thursday night and the jokes were all in full flow as Snoop Dogg took the mic and kept the room entertained. One man who didn't have as much joy as the rest on the night was Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

While Jackson fell a little shorter this year than in 2023, it could be alluded to how one MVP voter named Jim Miller, a former quarterback turned SiriusXM NFL Radio host, voted.

The Associated Press released a full breakdown of each MVP voter's ballot and Miller's was a particularly interesting one. He had Jackson all the way in fourth place with Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley and Joe Burrow taking the top three spots. Patrick Mahomes was fifth onMiller's ballot.

There was plenty of outrage to go around after it emerged that Miller had placed Jackson fourth on his ballot. Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith also took offense at the fact, tweeting:

"I'd like to start a petition to remove Jim Miller's MVP voting privileges. Choosing Josh over Lamar, crazy but understandable. Having Lamar Jackson at 4th place... CRIMINAL!"

Jackson, a two-time MVP winner, fell one vote short of being a two-time unanimous MVP in 2023 but it wasn't as close this time around. In the MVP scoring system, Jackson's points tally of 362 points fell short of Josh Allen's 383 points as the Buffalo Bills quarterback took home his first-ever MVP award.

NFL MVP 2024: How many voters had Lamar Jackson in second place?

Jackson ended up getting 26 second-place votes in the 2024 MVP ballot with 23 first-place votes. Allen, meanwhile, received 27 first-place votes followed by 22 second-place votes.

The MVP voting system hands out 10 points for every first-place vote, five points for second place, three points for third place and two points for fourth place. The last four places get one point each.

This is also the first time since 2012 that a first-team All-Pro quarterback has not been crowned the league's Most Valuable Player. The last time this happened was back in 2012 when Adrian Peterson won MVP over Peyton Manning.

Prior to that, Joe Montana suffered the same fate in 1987 when John Elway was crowned the NFL's MVP.

