Ex-Saints champ pushes Shedeur Sanders to New Orleans as Kellen Moore nears HC role 

Former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders is expected to be the first quarterback taken off the board in the 2025 NFL draft, but his destination is still unclear. Several teams with a top 10 pick need a new signal-caller, and any of those franchises could potentially move up the draft board to land the young star.

Shedeur and his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, have been adamant that they'd handpick the quarterback's landing spot and even ask certain teams to refrain from drafting him. While fans and analysts continue to debate which team would be most conducive to the 22-year-old's growth, Chase Daniel believes it's the New Orleans Saints.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Fox Sports' "The Facility", the retired quarterback claimed that heading to Louisiana and sitting for a year while the presumptive new head coach, Kellen Moore, retools the roster before handing over the offense's rein to Shedeur is the best possible scenario for him.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I do agree, if you go to the Saints and you sit behind Carr for a year and you run, if Kellen Moore is a head coach, I think that's the best situation for Shedeur to not rush him on," Daniel said. "Not that he's saying he can't have success, right? But I don't know if any of those top six, seven picks are great situations for Shedeur."

The former Saints star added that New Orleans can convince "Coach Prime" that they can aid his son's development better than any other team with a top 10 pick:

"If they really feel a certain way about you, they will draft you, regardless of what Deion says, and they'll probably work with Deion, because Deion has earned that right. And if you look at the top 10 picks, the Saints just make a ton of sense," he added.

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders Landing Spot: QB drops hint about which team will draft him

Chase Daniel's plea to Deion and Shedeur Sanders will likely fall on deaf ears as the quarterback isn't expected to drop to ninth in the draft. The former Buffaloes star is projected to be a top-three pick and is seemingly already aware of where he'll start his NFL career.

In an interview during the East-West Shrine Bowl at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys home arena, Shedeur seemingly hinted that he's expecting the New York Giants to draft him No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

“Being in this stadium is definitely fun. I know I’ll play here very soon against the Cowboys. But it’s definitely a dream come true, being able to be at this bowl game, watching my brothers out there, watching my teammates out there, being a part of this whole thing that’s going on," Sanders said.

Expand Tweet

Neither the Tennessee Titans – who hold the No. 1 overall pick – nor the Cleveland Browns, who'll pick second, are scheduled to play the Cowboys next season. However, the Giants, who have the No. 3 pick, are Dallas' division rivals and will face them twice next season.

Expand Tweet

Notably, this was the second time Sanders hinted that he expected the Giants to draft him. While it's not set in stone, it seems that the former Buffaloes star will play in New Jersey next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.