Ex-Saints Super Bowl champ raises eye-popping questions about Brian Schottenheimer taking on $10,100,000,000 franchise

Brian Schottenheimer was announced as the new Dallas Cowboys' new head coach on Monday. Schottenheimer becomes the seventh different Cowboys coach at the helm since the $10.1 billion-worth franchise (as per Forbes) won the Super Bowl or even qualified for the NFC championship game in the 1995 season.

While there have been several eyebrows raised at Schottenheimer's appointment, former New Orleans Saints quarterback and Super Bowl champion Chase Daniel offered a unique take on the new Cowboys coach, who has landed the first head coaching job of his career.

"You've never been a head coach, but you've never been a head coach in Dallas. It's the brand." Daniel said on Thursday's episode of The Facility.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's everything other than football that matters there. And so not only is he going to have to he's calling plays, first of all, which he hasn't called play since 2021 a full season of 2020 calling place. So you're going from an OC who didn't call plays on the staff of Mike McCarthy to now a head coach with 10 times the amount of responsibility, who is calling plays."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Daniel, who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 season, also raised some interesting questions for Schottenheimer.

"How are you going to handle the defense? How are you going to handle the special teams? How are you going to handle Jerry? How are you going to handle ticketing? How are you going to handle movie practice inside? How you can handle plays? There's so much more that goes on, yet he's taking on more responsibility," Daniel said.

Expand Tweet

Schottenheimer served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator for two seasons before being promoted as the team's head coach. He succeeds Mike McCarthy, who led Dallas to a 49-35 record across five seasons.

However, the Cowboys hierarchy, especially team owner Jerry Jones, was criticized for his decision to hire someone with no previous head coaching experience.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones defends Brian Schottenheimer from criticism

NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer (L) and team owner Jerry Jones - Source: Imagn

During Monday's press conference, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer was a big risk, but he still backs the coach to deliver.

"If you don't think I can operate outside my comfort zone, you are so wrong it's unbelievable," Jones said. "This (hiring Schottenheimer) is as big a risk as you can take. No head coaching experience."

"Let me share something with you. With all of that, you've just heard him reference his osmosis, his family. If anybody in this room doesn't believe that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree, has missed it somewhere down the road. Especially if there was an effort to make it that way. And there was an effort." Jones added.

Brian Schottenheimer will know the Cowboys players' abilities and their strengths, having spent three years with the franchise. Star quarterback Dak Prescott, who signed a mammoth four-year, $240 million deal last season, is expected to remain the team's starter in Schottenheimer's first season as head coach.

This past season, the Cowboys finished with a 7-10 record, failing to qualify for the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.