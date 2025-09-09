Ex-Steelers All-Pro Le'Veon Bell takes aim at Caleb Williams' wardrobe choice after Bears' devastating loss to Vikings

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Le'Veon Bell gave a unique reason why he thinks the Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.According to Bell, it was due to the outfit choice of Caleb Williams, particularly his undershirt.&quot;Knew the L was coming when I saw this,&quot; Bell tweeted.His undershirt was significantly longer than his jersey, which is not a common look in the league. Bell was not confident that Williams and the team would win after seeing it.It was not the first time Williams has been criticized for his outfit. His painted nails has also annoyed some NFL fans.While his undershirt was not the reason the Bears lost an 11- point lead in the fourth quarter, Williams' inconsistency played a role in it. Some of his plays, especially in the first few drives, were impressive.However, he made many simple mistakes, including overthrowing a touchdown pass to D.J. Moore. If it resulted to a score, there was a good chance that Chicago would've won.Bears coach Ben Johnson on Caleb WilliamsAfter the game, Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson shared his thoughts about Caleb Williams' performance.&quot;I thought he started off really well,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;I don't know, I'll have to go back and look at exactly where those incompletions came in. It certainly felt like it dried up a little bit. Probably a credit to (Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian) Flores and the Vikings making some adjustments on their end. Some things tightened up, as well&quot;Williams went 21 from 35 for 210 yards and one touchdown. However, he failed to deliver late in the game to seal the victory.Williams and the Bears will need to improve on these mistakes to remain in the NFC North race this season, which will likely be competitive. They will return to action on Sunday versus the Detroit Lions.