  • Ex-Steelers All-Pro Le'Veon Bell takes aim at Caleb Williams' wardrobe choice after Bears' devastating loss to Vikings

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Sep 09, 2025 17:29 GMT
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (image credit: IMAGN)

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Le'Veon Bell gave a unique reason why he thinks the Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

According to Bell, it was due to the outfit choice of Caleb Williams, particularly his undershirt.

"Knew the L was coming when I saw this," Bell tweeted.
His undershirt was significantly longer than his jersey, which is not a common look in the league. Bell was not confident that Williams and the team would win after seeing it.

It was not the first time Williams has been criticized for his outfit. His painted nails has also annoyed some NFL fans.

While his undershirt was not the reason the Bears lost an 11- point lead in the fourth quarter, Williams' inconsistency played a role in it. Some of his plays, especially in the first few drives, were impressive.

However, he made many simple mistakes, including overthrowing a touchdown pass to D.J. Moore. If it resulted to a score, there was a good chance that Chicago would've won.

Bears coach Ben Johnson on Caleb Williams

After the game, Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson shared his thoughts about Caleb Williams' performance.

"I thought he started off really well," Johnson said. "I don't know, I'll have to go back and look at exactly where those incompletions came in. It certainly felt like it dried up a little bit. Probably a credit to (Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian) Flores and the Vikings making some adjustments on their end. Some things tightened up, as well"
Williams went 21 from 35 for 210 yards and one touchdown. However, he failed to deliver late in the game to seal the victory.

Williams and the Bears will need to improve on these mistakes to remain in the NFC North race this season, which will likely be competitive. They will return to action on Sunday versus the Detroit Lions.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
