Ex-Steelers LB fires shots at Tom Brady, digs up Deflategate amid Michigan sign stealing scandal

Tom Brady's recent support for his alma mater has gotten some backlash from former Steelers linebacker James Harrison. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced on social media that he was selling wristbands that supported Michigan ahead of the annual matchup against Ohio State this past weekend. Tom Brady stated the sale of the wristbands would benefit Michigan student-athletes.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison commented on the post while trolling his former competitor. Harrison compared the University of Michigan Wolverines alleged sign-stealing with a possible sign-stealing scandal with the New England Patriots.

“From stealing signs at Michigan to stealing signs at New England you got it honestly."

James Harrison and Tom Brady spent many years playing against each other as members of the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. His comments, while directed at Tom Brady, could be light-hearted towards his former foe. However, it's also a serious accusation to make in the midst of the cheating scandal that has made headlines in college football.

James Harrison said Tom Brady was 'too nice' to hate

While James Harrison and Tom Brady were foes for most of their respective careers. However, in 2018, the two became teammates when the linebacker signed with the New England Patriots.

In 2021, Harrison was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" and spoke about the first time he and Tom Brady met in the New England Patriots locker room.

"When I first got there, obviously the first person I met was Tom, and he just introduced himself as if I didn't know who the hell he was. But he does that with everybody. He's just a genuinely good person."

"I wanted to hate him when I got there, so I'm like, 'He's feeding me some B.S. He's just being a good guy in front of me.' I'm sitting back watching him for like, a week or two, and finally, I had to tell him. I'm like, 'Dude, I wanted to come here and hate you ... But I sat back and watched you.' That's why everybody likes him. He's a good dude!"

Despite being rivals on the football field, James Harrison told McAfee that he was impressed with the way Brady handled himself in the locker room. Even taking the time to introduce himself to every person despite their place on the depth chart.