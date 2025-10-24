Ex-Steelers Le'Veon Bell mocks Terry Rozier after Miami Heat guard's arrest for illegal NBA gambling scandal

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to poke fun at Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier. It comes after bombshell reports circulated of Rozier being arrested over the NBA's latest illegal gambling scandal.Le'Veon Bell posted a video of Rozier on the court with the caption,&quot;lol no way bro made it this obvious 😭&quot;The former Pro Bowler's comical response comes a day after Rozier was arrested as part of an FBI sports betting probe. The former Charlotte Hornets' star is one of the highest-profile names in the investigation alongside Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.According to Front Office Sports, lawyers for both Rozier and Billups have stated they will dispute prosecutors’ versions of events. The story is still developing, and updates will be shared in due time.Le'Veon Bell's Steelers are on track for a playoff berthLe'Veon Bell had the most successful spell of his professional football career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers selected the Michigan State Spartans in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft, and he repaid their faith with years of elite production.Bell played five seasons of football with the Steelers. He earned one first-team All-Pro nod, two second-team All-Pro nods, and three Pro Bowl selections. He's also the proud owner of a plethora of franchise records and helped the team to two playoff berths in the process.Bell's old side is on track to make the playoffs in the ongoing campaign. They're 4-2 to start the season, and are sitting at the top of the stacked AFC North. Aaron Rodgers is performing admirably in his first (and possibly last) season in Pittsburgh.Next up for the Steelers is a Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are 4-1-1, so the upcoming fixture will be a solid litmus test to know just how postseason-ready Mike Tomlin's side is.The Steelers have other tricky fixtures to navigate for the rest of the campaign; these include, but aren't limited to, matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions. Mike Tomlin's side is looking to knock back through the challenges of the Bengals and Baltimore to secure the divisional crown in 2025.