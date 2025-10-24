  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ex-Steelers Le'Veon Bell mocks Terry Rozier after Miami Heat guard's arrest for illegal NBA gambling scandal

Ex-Steelers Le'Veon Bell mocks Terry Rozier after Miami Heat guard's arrest for illegal NBA gambling scandal

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 24, 2025 14:10 GMT
Divisional Round - Jacksonville Jaguars v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty
Ex-Steelers Le'Veon Bell mocks Terry Rozier after Miami Heat guard's arrest for illegal NBA gambling scandal

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to poke fun at Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier. It comes after bombshell reports circulated of Rozier being arrested over the NBA's latest illegal gambling scandal.

Ad

Le'Veon Bell posted a video of Rozier on the court with the caption,

"lol no way bro made it this obvious 😭"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The former Pro Bowler's comical response comes a day after Rozier was arrested as part of an FBI sports betting probe. The former Charlotte Hornets' star is one of the highest-profile names in the investigation alongside Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.

According to Front Office Sports, lawyers for both Rozier and Billups have stated they will dispute prosecutors’ versions of events. The story is still developing, and updates will be shared in due time.

Ad
Ad

Le'Veon Bell's Steelers are on track for a playoff berth

Le'Veon Bell had the most successful spell of his professional football career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers selected the Michigan State Spartans in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft, and he repaid their faith with years of elite production.

Bell played five seasons of football with the Steelers. He earned one first-team All-Pro nod, two second-team All-Pro nods, and three Pro Bowl selections. He's also the proud owner of a plethora of franchise records and helped the team to two playoff berths in the process.

Ad

Bell's old side is on track to make the playoffs in the ongoing campaign. They're 4-2 to start the season, and are sitting at the top of the stacked AFC North. Aaron Rodgers is performing admirably in his first (and possibly last) season in Pittsburgh.

Next up for the Steelers is a Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are 4-1-1, so the upcoming fixture will be a solid litmus test to know just how postseason-ready Mike Tomlin's side is.

The Steelers have other tricky fixtures to navigate for the rest of the campaign; these include, but aren't limited to, matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions. Mike Tomlin's side is looking to knock back through the challenges of the Bengals and Baltimore to secure the divisional crown in 2025.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications