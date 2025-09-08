  • home icon
  Ex-Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell accuses Ryan Clark of racial bias in downplaying Tom Brady, Drew Brees' generational talent status

Ex-Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell accuses Ryan Clark of racial bias in downplaying Tom Brady, Drew Brees' generational talent status

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 08, 2025 14:59 GMT
Ex-Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell accuses Ryan Clark of racial bias in downplaying Tom Brady, Drew Brees' generational talent status (Getty/Imagn)

Last Thursday, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark made a statement about Tom Brady on ESPN while talking about Arch Manning’s college debut. Clark does not think the former New England Patriots quarterback is a generational talent.

Now, four days later, former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell posted a meme on X, making fun of Clark. It showed Peter Griffin from "Family Guy" holding a color chart.

The chart had two labels, “not generational” (lighter shade) and “generational” (darker shade).

The caption said:

“Ryan Clark evaluating talent.”
According to Clark's take on Thursday, John Elway, Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck are generational talents. And Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees are not generational talents.

After Clark put forward his take, fellow co-host Dan Orlovsky looked shocked and asked him to explain.

Stephen A. Smith jumped in and said greatness is about "production."

On Saturday, Jason Whitlock backed up Ryan Clark’s hot take that Tom Brady isn’t a generational talent. In a YouTube video, Whitlock said he agrees that Brady didn’t come into the NFL with crazy natural talent. He was not a superstar from the start.

Instead, he got great by working super hard, learning the system, and improving year after year.

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion (NFL record), three-time NFL MVP with the most career wins, passing yards and TDs. He played 23 seasons, 20 with the Patriots and three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ryan Clark namedropped Josh Allen as "generational talent" in his latest tweet

Josh Allen was incredible in the Bills’ season opener against the Ravens.

With less than 5 minutes left and the team down by 15 points, he led a wild comeback and helped the Bills win 41-40.

After the game, Ryan Clark tweeted,

“Josh Allen is really Like that!! Generational Talent!

The Bills QB threw for 394 yards, scored 2 passing touchdowns, ran in 2 more, and added 30 rushing yards.

In the final moments, he threw a touchdown to Keon Coleman, ran in another after a fumble, and led a perfect drive that set up the game-winning field goal.

It was also the last home opener at Highmark Stadium before the Bills move into their new $2.1 billion stadium next season.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
