"Tom Brady isn't a generational talent": Ryan Clark triggers controversy about NFL GOAT's legacy 3 days after rejecting Arch Manning's hype

Former Steelers Safety Ryan Clark said he does not think Tom Brady is a “generational talent.” Clark mentioned that quarterbacks like John Elway, Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck had special, natural talent. However, he does not feel the same about Brady, Peyton Manning or Drew Brees.“I think John Elway was a generational talent,&quot; Clark said on Thursday, via &quot;First Take.&quot; &quot;I think Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent. I don't think Tom Brady. I don't think Drew Brees. I don't think Peyton Manning are generational talents”Fellow NFL analyst and ex-Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky looked confused and asked Clark to explain. Before Clark could answer, Stephen A. Smith jumped in and said &quot;production” is what makes someone a generational talent.Brady entered NFL as un underdog.He was picked in the sixth round at No. 199 in 2000 by the New England Patriots. Brady played college football at Michigan, but his performance at the NFL Combine failed to make a mark.He was the seventh quarterback chosen that year behind Chad Pennington and Giovanni Carmazzi.However, when Drew Bledsoe got injured in 2001, Brady stepped in and led the team to a Super Bowl win that same season.He played 20 with New England and two with Tampa Bay. Brady won seven Super Bowls and earned three MVP awards.Clark's take on Brady comes three days after he expressed not being confident about the 2026 quarterback draft class. He made his remarks following Peyton's nephew, Arch Manning's, shaky debut against Ohio State on Saturday.&quot;We might want to stop talking about people waiting on this epic 2026 quarterback draft class too!” Clark tweeted.That did not sit well with former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant. He reposted Clark's post and defended Arch.“You're going to come back and eat these words… Don't straddle the line.. say it with your chest… Arch literally plays in the junior division of the NFL,” Bryant tweeted.Even before Arch played his first college game, he was already famous. Big brands gave him deals, and he was worth millions through NIL.When he started for Texas versusOhio State, over 18 million people watched. It became the most-watched opening game in college football history.NFL GOAT Tom Brady makes feelings clear about Arch Manning’s tough debutArch Manning had a rough game in Texas’ 14-7 loss to Ohio State. Following his performance, Tom Brady spoke up about how hard things are for young players today especially with social media.Brady said platforms like Instagram and X can make someone look like a star one minute, and then tear them down the next.&quot;Before, it used to be that you had to wait until the paper comes out the next day to make a real evaluation. But in the digital era, it happens in five seconds,&quot; Brady said, via on Monday, via Pro Football Focus.Brady called it both a blessing and a curse.He believes if Arch learns from this moment, he will bounce back and play better next time.