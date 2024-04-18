  • NFL
  • Ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown gets blocked by WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark 

Ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown gets blocked by WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark 

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Apr 18, 2024 15:23 GMT
Ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown gets blocked by WNBA sensation Caitlyn Clark
Ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown gets blocked by WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark

Antonio Brown is no stranger to angering fans and coaches. However, the former wide receiver angering the top new star of WNBA might top it all. That is what appears to have happened as the former receiver took to Twitter/X on Thursday to announce that Caitlin Clark, the WNBA's first overall pick in 2024, blocked him on the platform.

also-read-trending Trending

Since his de facto retirement following his explosive exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the wide receiver has remained active on Twitter/X. Many of his posts leave readers scratching their heads. Some posts lean hard into NSFW territory, while others feature mysterious rap lyrics with an unclear message.

In response, fans often poke fun at the wide receiver, accusing him of suffering from CTE. Meanwhile, others defend him, citing his level of dominance at the peak of his powers in the NFL.

At his peak, Brown earned close to or more than 1,500 yards in six consecutive seasons between 2013 and 2018.

Caitlin Clark has served as the topic of discussion in the WNBA zeitgeist, much like Caleb Williams in the NFL. In the NCAAW, Clark managed to hover near Steph Curry's level of production in the NBA. The new member of the Indiana Fever is coming off the most productive season of her career, averaging 31.6 points per game.

The average outranks every year of production by Steph Curry except for two. Of course, the two play in different leagues, so the comparison is not quite accurate. However, the sensation remains the talk of the league and a topic spoken about across all sports media.

Why did Caitlin Clark block Antonio Brown?

Antonio Brown at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
Antonio Brown at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

The decision to block Antonio Brown was not without at least one clear reason. Shortly before he was blocked, Brown posted an NSFW joke about the star. This indicates that she allegedly saw the post and blocked him.

Antonio Brown followed it up with an NSFW GIF making it clear what he meant. After the posts, he tweeted the screenshot where she had blocked him. It remains unknown if someone else realized Clark had blocked him or he discovered it himself.

Could Brett Favre be indicted in Mississippi welfare scandal? Criminal defense attorney believes NFL legend could be in big trouble

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
हिन्दी