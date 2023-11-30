Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant throws allegation at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship: "It’s publicity"

One of the biggest off-the-field stories during the 2023 NFL season has been Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce's relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift.

The two began 'spending time' together in September, with many rumors that they were romantically seeing one another. Swift was even seen in the press box with Kelce's mother, Donna, watching and cheering Travis on. The pair were also seen walking together after one of Kelce's games.

While some are big fans of the two global icons' relationship, some aren't. Some even question whether or not the relationship is real.

Former UFC star, Paige VanZant isn't buying into their relationship and thinks it's a publicity stunt. She thinks it's a strategic business move by Kelce, Swift, and the NFL.

"I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce ‘love story,’ I believe it’s 100 percent fake. Come for me, Swifties.’ I have UFC fans coming for me, I think I can handle the “Swifties.' It is publicity. It is — one, it’s huge for the NFL because yes, the NFL is big," she said on her podcast 'Page and Austin.'

"Taylor Swift is huge and now she’s getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL. Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It’s a huge publicity play on both fronts. It’s good for Taylor Swift, it’s good for the NFL, it’s good for Travis Kelce. There is so much strategic stuff that’s happening," she added.

VanZant is one of the few 'big-time' athletes to publicly question the relationship. She has an 8-5 MMA record and fought nine bouts in the UFC.

Will Travis Kelce record his eighth-straight season of at least 1,000 receiving yards?

Travis Kelce during Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Whether Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift is being called into question, his play on the field certainly isn't. At age 34, Kelce hasn't slowed down in production. The 11-year veteran tight end is still at the top of his game and is still arguably the best tight end in the NFL.

In 10 games played this season, Kelce has caught 70 receptions for 732 yards, and five touchdowns. He missed the Chiefs' season opener vs. the Detroit Lions, so he has six more games to play to achieve an eighth-straight 1,000-yard season.

Kelce already holds numerous tight end record such as 1,000-yard seasons, consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, receiving yards in a single-season, and post-season receptions.

