Taylor Swift to attend Beyonce’s London film premiere after spending time with Travis Kelce: TMZ reports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly been spending a lot of quality time together. Determined to make it work, both stars have been navigating their packed schedule. While Kelce is busy with the 2023 NFL season, Swift is on her Eras Tour, frequently out of the country.

However, reports revealed that Swift was in Kansas City for a week or so, spending time with Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

According to TMZ, Swift took a plane from KC and is flying to London for fellow singer Beyonce's movie premiere. As Beyonce showed up in Los Angeles for her movie premiere, Swift will now do the same for "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Furthermore, an earlier report from the Daily Mail revealed that Kelce and Taylor Swift visited Patrick and Brittany Mahomes while in KC. However, Kelce and Swift arrived at different times, with the singer apparently accompanied by her entire security detail.

Of course, over the last few weeks, Swift seems to have taken a step further to hang out with Chiefs players and their partners, even hosting them over in New York. The "Blank Space" singer has also attended various Chiefs games, cheering on Kelce with Brittany Mahomes in their VIP box.

That being said, Swift has to yet to speak publically about her budding romance with Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce is determined to keep his relationship with Taylor Swift private

Despite the constant onslaught of paparazzi and media, Travis and Taylor are doing a good job of maintaining some level of privacy. In an earlier episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce revealed that things are indeed different for him:

"I'm noticing a few things. The paparazzi outside my house."

The Super Bowl-winning tight end accepted his role in attracting attention, agreeing to keep things private for Taylor:

"I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I want to respect both of our lives. She is not into the media as much as I am doing this show every week..."

Taylor Swift at the Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs game

In another report by PEOPLE, sources revealed that many around the couple think they are a 'real deal':

"Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him. They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating the Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family."

As the 2023 season progresses while Swift performs on her tour, one can expect many more dates (public or otherwise) for the new NFL power couple.