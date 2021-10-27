Who are Melanie Coburn and Ana Nunez? Ex-Washington employees blast NFL for not making investigation findings public

Two former Washington Football Team employees have demanded, via a letter, that the NFL make the findings of their investigations into the team's workplace misconduct reports public.

The two former employees, Melanie Coburn and Ana Nunez, who worked in sales, arrived at the New York Barclay hotel in Manhattan, where the NFL is hosting its first in-person meeting with team owners since December 2019.

The duo carried a letter addressed to the NFL's social justice committee, which includes New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, Arizona Cardinals' Michael Bidwill, Atlanta Falcons' Arthur Blank, Cleveland Browns' Jim Haslam and Jacksonville Jaguars' Shahid Khan.

In it, Coburn and Nunez lambasted the NFL for withholding investigation reports into Washington's misconduct allegations.

In the letter, Coburn and Nunez blasted the NFL for sweeping the investigation's findings under the rug. It read:

"While your working group was formed to address issues of racial justice in the league, you also have the ability to seek justice for the hundreds of women and men, such as us, who bravely came forward to share stories of harassment and abuse we experienced while employees of the WFT. The NFL should not be allowed to encourage employees to come forward at great personal and professional risk to speak to investigators, only to sweep the results of that investigation under the rug."

Coburn and Nunez aren't the first to demand the NFL make their investigation findings public. Last week, two Democratic representatives - Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-New York) and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) - asked the league office to turn over documents by November 4th.

The league is under immense pressure to disclose its Washington investigation findings, but is yet to give in to the demands.

During their investigation, the NFL found emails containing homophobic, misogynist, racial and anti-gay language sent by Jon Gruden to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen. Soon after the emails were leaked to the press, Gruden was forced to resign from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL Players Association has asked the league to release the remaining emails, but the league has yet to adhere to those demands.

