"He was gonna blow my brains out” - Herschel Walker's ex-wife shares horrifying stories from couple's time together

As Herschel Walker is running for the United States Senate in the state of Georgia, it also seems he’s running an entirely different race. This race is against his ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman and her sharing some deeply disturbing tales from their marriage.

The political advertisement ran on Twitter, and is backed by an anti-Trump group named The Republican Accountability Project.

The advertisement sets the former NFL running back with a narrative that goes after his wholesome Christian-focused portrayal. The advertisement opens with a question:

“Do you think you know Herschel Walker? Well, think again.”

Grossman then began sharing stories of her time with the former Dallas Cowboys star, saying he threatened to to "blow her brains out":

“His eyes would become very evil. The guns and knives. I got into a few choking things with him. The first time he held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out.”

The Republican Accountability Project @AccountableGOP NEW ad running in Georgia from Republican Accountability PAC.



Grossman's allegations against the Georgia Republican Senate candidate are not new. Court records show that in 2005, she was given a protective order three years following the couple’s divorce in 2002.

The Senate candidate has asserted that he has no recollection of his threats, though, since he suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID).

As per his 2008 book Breaking Free, he formed a dozen alter-egos to fight the severe bullying he faced as a youth. Back in 2008, he expressed the regret and pain he caused Grossman, saying:

"I'm troubled by my actions and will always deeply regret any pain I've caused Cindy.”

Herschel Walker faces uphill battle in Senatorial race

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker holds rally day before primary election

According to the New York Times, the advertisement featuring Grossman is also airing in the Atlanta market on major television networks. Herschel Walker is campaigning to replace Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the November midterms.

In a video response to the advertisement, Walker said his opponents took an old video and made it out of context:

"My opponents launched a dirty attack ad. They dug up an old video and took it out of context. My opponents think they’re hurting me — but I am glad they did this ad."

At this stage of the race, the former University of Georgia running back is trailing Warnock by three points and almost double-digits in other polls.

The former two-time Pro Bowl running back is backed by former United States President Donald Trump as the 60-year-old looks to help Republicans win back control of the Senate.

Emma Hurt @Emma_Hurt



“Herschel values minority engagement and he wants to earn the vote. He’s not afraid to campaign here,” - Paris Dennard, RNC spokesman. A few dozen people are gathered at the RNC’s Black American community center in College Park for a Herschel Walker campaign round table.“Herschel values minority engagement and he wants to earn the vote. He’s not afraid to campaign here,” - Paris Dennard, RNC spokesman. #gapol A few dozen people are gathered at the RNC’s Black American community center in College Park for a Herschel Walker campaign round table.“Herschel values minority engagement and he wants to earn the vote. He’s not afraid to campaign here,” - Paris Dennard, RNC spokesman. #gapol https://t.co/wTnBwVmjOX

Only time will tell the impact of the advertisement in one of the pivotal races this election year and how it’ll turn out for Walker and his run for Senate.

