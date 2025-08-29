“Exactly what I was scared of”: Michael Irvin blasts “stupid” Jerry Jones for trading Micah Parsons in stunning move to Packers

Dallas Cowboys fans are reeling from the news that Micah Parsons is departing, and so is one of the team’s most iconic receivers. On his YouTube channel, Thursday, Michael Irvin expressed shock and dsepair about owner Jerry Jones trading the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker to the Green Bay Packers.
“This is exactly what I was scared and worried about,” Irvin said at 2:07.
According to Irvin, this move was an emotional one more than anything.
“This isn’t about football. This was about personal emotions, and it just got to a boiling point,” he added at 2:22.
Earlier this month, Parsons requested a trade after negotiations for an extension were evidently not moving in the direction he was hoping. Still, many people, including Parsons’ teammate CeeDee Lamb, expressed optimism that Jones and Parsons would work out a deal. Instead, they sent him to the Packers, getting Kenny Clark, and two first-round picks in exchange.
“This no doubt hurts, said a dumbfounded Irvin at 3:00, who was struggling to come to grips with the news.
“I really wish that Micah would have taken control of this. I can’t imagine this is what he really wanted. I just cannot imagine that he really wanted to be leaving Dallas,” Irvin added at 3:22.
Even Parsons’ brother said this week that there was no way that he would leave Dallas to join Green Bay. After the trade, Parsons got something he’d been wanting throughout the off-season: a massive contract, signing a four-year deal with the Packers for $188 million. That makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with an annual salary of $47 million.
Parsons is this generation’s Reggie White
For now, it seems as though Dallas’ loss is Green Bay’s gain as he joins a team that’s made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. It has been a while since Matt LaFleur’s group has had a player of Parsons’ calibre, who has registered at least a dozen sacks in each of his NFL campaigns to date.
CBS Sports gave the Packers an A+ on this trade for Parsons, saying:
“Green Bay essentially got Reggie White again, only this time the Packers didn’t have to outbid several teams in free agency to do so.”
The late Packers defensive end had double-digits for sacks on 12 occasions during his NFL career, leading Green Bay to the Super Bowl in the 1996 season.
Last year, Green Bay were 13th in pressure rate (35.3%) and 10th in sack rate (7.4%). It’s believed that Parsons will significantly increase those numbers next season and create more takeaways for a team that finished in the top five in that category in 2024.
The Packers open the regular season on September 7 against the Detroit Lions.
