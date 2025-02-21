Exclusive: 2025 NFL Draft prospect Charles Grant discusses what has made him one of the fastest rising OTs

Charles Grant is an offensive tackle to keep an eye on as the 2025 NFL draft quickly approaches. He ranks among the top 20 overall prospects in his position ahead of the scouting combine, where he could potentially improve his draft stock even further.

The William and Mary Tribe star recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline and Adam Hulse to discuss his journey to a prospective NFL career. Pauline asked him if he was aware that NFL scouts named him as one of the top small-school prospects in the country last year.

Grant responded:

"I was aware of it a litle bit. ... It just made me want to play even better this season."

He was named an All-American during the 2023 college football season when he allowed just one sack across 334 pass-blocking snaps, according to NFL Draft Buzz. Grant then suffered an injury during another strong 2024 season, but he told Sportskeeda that it's not an issue going forward.

Grant explained:

"I sprained my knee. Just physical therapy, no surgery needed. ... I'm ready to go."

This is great news for NFL teams interested in selecting Charles Grant in the draft this year. He will get the opportunity to show off his skill set even more in the upcoming NFL combine.

Charles Grant gives Sportskeeda a preview of his upcoming NFL combine appearance

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline asked Charles Grant some questions leading into the 2025 NFL Combine. He asked him about his arm measurements and which drills he was focusing on the most.

Grant broke it down:

"My main interest is coming out here and increasing my bench press. I don't know the exact measurement of my arms, but they're over 35 inches."

He also discussed his individualized training routine in preparation for the NFL draft:

"We have a lift in the morning, and then we have movement in the afternoon, working on speed and changing directions. And then I've had sessions to learn more about the offensive line, trying to raise my football IQ."

His hard work has apparently been paying off as he is now projected to potentially be a day-two pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He said during the interview with Sportskeeda that he only started playing football in his junior year of high school, so his rise has been extremely impressive.

Charles Grant describes his journey to coveted NFL prospect

Charles Grant explained that he was "late to the game" as a football player. He started in his junior year of high school after being a wrestler for nearly five years. He explained that this helped his development as an offensive lineman.

"I have a wrestling background, so it kind of helps out with that," Grant said. "My two coaches in high school kind of got me into football. I was new to it, so the coaches showed me the ropes.

"They enhanced my understanding of the game, and then when I got to college, just seeing my coaches' passion and them knowing that I can be really good at this, then taking the time to nurture and develop me, that really helped me develop a love for the game."

He also added that his competition at William and Mary practices helped to grow his game:

"I had some great teammates. I was going against John Pius and Nate Lynn pretty much every day, so I knew I had to show out so I could get some recognition as well. I kind of used [NFL scouts] coming to watch those guys [at our practices] as an opportunity for them to see me as well. ... Garrett and Sauce playing for the Jets, how they make each other better, it was definitely like that with me and them."

Nate Lynn joined the Detroit Lions last year, and John Pius transferred to the Wisconsin Badgers before becoming a 2025 NFL draft prospect. Grant believes that playing against them in practice, as Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner do for the New York Jets, has helped to make him a better player on gameday.

Charles Grant added that the NFL players he looks up to the most are Terron Armstead, Trent Williams and Lane Johnson. The three have combined to make the Pro Bowl 22 times as offensive tackles, where Grant could be playing next year.

Grant gave his expectations for his rookie season:

"Being in a position where I could either start or get significant playing time, that would be big on my list. Honestly, just being in a role where I could help the team, no matter what it is."

His aspirations of being a starting offensive tackle in the NFL could come true as a rookie, depending on which team selects him in the draft. He advised other aspiring NFL players to "stay on track" because they can achieve it if they work hard enough. Charles Grant is an excellent example of his own advice.

