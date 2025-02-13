Exclusive: 2025 NFL draft prospect Jackson Slater reveals NFC West franchise as the only team to call him twice during Senior Bowl interviews

Jackson Slater, a senior offensive guard who just finished his playing career at Sacramento State, participated in the 2025 Senior Bowl and raised his draft stock with an impressive week.

As the FCS guard prepares to transition to the NFL, Slater spoke with NFL teams during the Senior Bowl week and seemed to have impressed the Seattle Seahawks.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda on Wednesday, Slater mentioned that the Seahawks were the only team out of all 32 teams to bring him back for a second interview during the Senior Bowl week.

Slater said:

"So, everyone does like a speed dating sort of style interview with every 32 teams. So there were opportunities for teams to call players back. And yeah, Seattle was the only one [to call back.] The first one was, again, kind of like speed dating, you know, where you're from, what's your family life like, stuff like that."

"And then the next interview, they just had me drop my favorite run, a protection from the Sac. State offense, and had me explain it, that stuff I feel pretty confident in. So I think it went well."

Jackson Slater hails from the state of Washington, as he was born in Bellevue, Washington and went to high school at Newport High School.

Jackson Slater was just one of five FCS players out of 137 to participate in the Senior Bowl

Speaking of the 2025 Senior Bowl, Jackson Slater was just one of five FCS players to participate in it out of 137 players. Slater joined DB Keondre Jackson, LB David Walker, OL Grey Zabel and RB Marcus Yarns as the five FCS players in the Senior Bowl.

Slater said making the Senior Bowl was a goal that he's had throughout his college career and said that being able to represent the FCS shows that players at the FCS level can hang with FBS football players and prospects.

Slater said:

"Yeah, super cool. Making it to the Senior Bowl is a goal that I've had throughout my college career. Seeing a ton of FCS guys go to that game and do well, you know, Cole Strange, Trevor Penning, Braxton Jones, the list goes on. There's always a few guys every year that get the call from Jim Nagy to go to the Senior Bowl, and [it] was a super cool opportunity for me."

"For the small school guys, being able to do it at the highest level and really show they belong, I think helps everyone else's outlook on the draft profile, or whatever you want to call it. It helped my confidence as a player, just knowing that I belong with that group, with the best college players in in the nation."

Jackson Slater leaves Sacramento State after appearing in 44 games and being the first OL in school history to be named Big-Sky First-Team thrice. He is currently projected as a day-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft and is seen as a top-priority free agent signee.

