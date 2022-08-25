EXCLUSIVE: 49ers linebacker Kemoko Turay reveals the one player who has impacted him the most post-move from Colts

As 49ers linebacker Kemoko Turay will likely attest, moving from one team to another can be incredibly difficult. There's the adjustment to the new city, finding a new home, settling into the new playbook, and dozens of other variables to account for.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Ian Vanroy, the new San Francisco 49ers linebacker revealed the one player who has had the greatest impact on him since arriving in the Bay Area.

During the interview, the 49ers linebacker talked about several topics. He revealed that getting used to his new teammates was the biggest change coming from the Colts to San Francisco this offseason. He also revealed his goal of getting just one percent better every day.

However, while answering several questions, the linebacker seemed to always return to one player. The player was Samson Ebukam. In response to a couple of questions, he set up his answer. He set the stage for himself, playing with the linebacker, giving a sense of respect and praise for the pass-rusher.

Who are Kemoko Turay and Samson Ebukam on the 49ers?

Kemoko Turay is a veteran linebacker whose career began in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts selected him second overall in the Draft. In his rookie year, the linebacker accounted for 15 combined tackles and four sacks. He started in three games but saw action in 14 games.

However, following a decent rookie outing, the linebacker hit a rough patch in 2019 and 2020. Over the next two years, he played in 11 total games and registered 2.5 total sacks. According to Turay, the reason for the downturn was injuries. In 2021, fully healthy, he returned to where he was in his rookie year.

He registered 5.5 sacks and had nine total tackles in 13 games of action. Now, with the 49ers, the linebacker will be looking to build on what he accomplished last season.

Meanwhile, Samson Ebukam is a veteran linebacker who was drafted out of Eastern Washington University by the Los Angeles Rams. He played four years with the team, earning 14 total sacks and 150 combined tackles. In 2021, he joined San Francisco, earning 4.5 sacks and 38 combined tackles.

He's most well known for a monsterous performance on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the game, he had a pick-six, three tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery. Put simply, he was everywhere in that game. Most would assume that San Francisco is hoping he can have a repeat performance in 2022.

