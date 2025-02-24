Exclusive: David Walker discusses his journey from FCS superstar to 2025 NFL Draft prospect

David Walker won the Buck Buchanan Award for being the top defender in the FCS for the 2024 college football season. The Central Arkansas edge rusher is now one of the top prospects at his position ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. After a brilliant college career, Walker turned head dominating three days of Senior Bowl practices, beating some of the best offensive tackle prospects in the nation.

He recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline and Adam Hulse to discuss his recent success and prospective NFL career. Walker explained that he had transfer offers from other schools in Power 4 conferences, but wanted to cement his "legacy" with the Bears.

David Walker landed there after starting his career in D2 college football and the change resulted in him being named an All-American. He admitted to rejecting the NIL money to remain with his current program on his way to becoming a strong 2025 NFL Draft prospect. He recently participated in the Senior Bowl and Pauline asked him about his experience there.

Walker responded:

"It was a good feeling. The hard work that I put in, where I came from, where I started, it's good that the world is finally noticing my ability ... I know that these guys have talent, so it was just really showing that I belong."

NFL scouts have taken a serious interest in David Walker after totaling 30 sacks across his past three seasons at Central Arkansas. He also impressed during the Senior Bowl workouts and spoke with them during the event. He stated that they gave him encouraging feedback.

Walker explained:

"They are saying just continue to be you. You know, you belong here, so there was big confidence."

What Walker has done to this point has obviously been working for him. He was lightly recruited out of high school, but is now expected to be in the NFL next season after exceeding expectations in college. He talked about some of the biggest influences that helped him along the way.

Walker stated:

"My mother, she's a big influence in my life. Just the mentors that I had growing up that pushed me really hard and they're still around ... My PeeWee football coach, he's still here today. My counselor, I was close with her, and my coaches."

David Walker has stayed on track and all of his hard work appears to be paying off. Up next for him is the NFL combine, where he can potentially improve his draft stock even further.

David Walker's goals for 2025 NFL Combine

David Walker #33 at Senior Bowl (jmage credit: IMAGN)

David Walker was promising at the Senior Bowl and his next opportunity to show off for NFL scouts will be at the combine. He will go there with clear goals for what he wants to accomplish in some of the drills.

Walker expressed:

"For the 40, I want to run in the 4.6's. Hopefully I crack a 4.5, that would be really good. Shuttle I want to run in the low 4's and the L drill I really want to get in the 6.9's or 6.8's."

He explained that his personal best in the 40-yard dash is 4.62 seconds, but he believes that he can beat his own time. This would likely improve his draft outlook even more and set him up for further success like some of the current NFL players that he looks up to.

Some of those players include Brandon Graham, T.J. Watt, Trey Hendrickson, and Maxx Crosby. They are among the top edge rushers currently in the NFL, where David Walker hopes to be one day as well. He offered advice to anyone aspiring for similar goals:

"Don't let anyone tell you how far you can go. Continue to push, continue to grind, and the sky's the limit."

He is an excellent model for his own advice as he has consistently improved his stock as a prospect along his unique journey, which has taken an unconventional route.

