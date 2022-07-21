EXCLUSIVE: "Things happened, things didn't work out" - Former Browns star reflects on Baker Mayfield-Odell Bekcham Jr. failure in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have unfortunately become synonymous with the word dysfunctional over the years. Be it losing seasons or front office incompetence, the organization has given its fans little to cheer about over the past few decades.

But more recently, things were looking up for the Browns. They selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. They subsequently followed that up by signing star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. The franchise seemed to have a solid foundation on which to build a future.

But as luck would have it, things didn't pan out as planned. Odell Beckham Jr. demanded to be released by the Browns midway through last season and Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers.

The two reportedly shared a complex relationship during their time in Cleveland. The wideout felt he was being ignored by the Browns quarterback when he was open during plays. This was backed up by Beckham's father, who released a montage of plays where the quarterback had not targeted the receiver.

Former Browns receiver Jaelen Strong, while appearing on Sportskeeda's Inside the Huddle podcast, weighed in on the relationship. Here's what he said:

"I think the media has a way of stirring things up. And I believe that a lot of times it's never as good as it seems and it's never as bad as it seems. If somebody wanted out, somebody wanted out. So I don't think that they have any ill will or bad blood towards each other."

While Strong was quick to dismiss any bad blood between the two, he felt that in the end, both players got what they wanted:

"Things happened, things didn't work out. He went on to L.A. and Baker is getting a fresh start in Carolina. So I think at the end of the day, they both ultimately got something that they wanted."

Baker Mayfield will look to make Browns pay for their decision

Chelsea FC v Charlotte FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Baker Mayfield has polarized fans with his play since setting foot on an NFL field. While the quarterback has shown flashes of brilliance, his frequent turnovers and inconsistencies have led many to question his ability.

The Cleveland front office, though, seemed to have made up their minds when they traded for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. With his starting job gone, Mayfield demanded to be traded. A request that was eventually obliged by the franchise.

Now a Panther, Mayfield will be vying for the top job against fellow 2018 draftee Sam Darnold. A quarterback battle is set to ensue in Carolina when both players report for training camp. With the Panthers set to host the Browns for their 2022 season opener, the quarterback will look to make his former franchise pay for their decision.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda. The full episode will be out soon on Inside The Huddle.

