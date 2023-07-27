The New York Jets have a question mark at the starting free safety position, but an emerging candidate for the starting job is second-year safety, Tony Adams.

Adams made the final 53-man roster last season as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois and got his first career start in the team's season finale vs. the Miami Dolphins.

During training camp, he has made a handful of plays. Last week he went viral on social media for making an outstanding pass breakup thrown by Aaron Rodgers to Mecole Hardman.

Speaking with Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Adams revealed that he was unaware that he went viral:

"I did not know I went viral on social media. I seen a play, but it was just another day in the office, you know what I'm saying? It's kind of cool to deflect the pass on the Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, you know, um but it's another day at the office, it's k I guess gotta take things one day at a time and just understand, I'm gonna make plays, you know, expect it."

Below is the video that Adams went viral in last week:

Tony Adams opens up on competing for the Jets' starting free safety position

Tony Adams Detroit Lions v New York Jets

Tony Adams should have a bigger role with the New York Jets this season. He recorded 17 total tackles and had six tackles each in the last two games of last season.

In the off-season, NY acquired safety, Chuck Clark, from the Baltimore Ravens. After suffering an ACL tear at OTA's, he was ruled out for the entire 2023-2024 season, leaving the Jets' starting free safety position wide open.

The Jets signed free agent veteran Adrian Amos to compete for the job with Adams as well as rookie Trey Dean.

Adams describes this as friendly competition which will only make him better:

"It's a friendly competition. Those guys are great. Adrian Amos, he played a lot of football so I can learn a lot from him. And Trey [Dean] is a young guy who's coming along very well. All those guys are coming along very well."

He continued:

"But you know, it's great coming out here competing every day just knowing that from competition, you only gonna get better. So I love it. I love every minute of it."

It's anybody's guess as to who will win the starting free safety position for the New York Jets. The Jets will play next week against during the Cleveland Browns during the Hall-of-Fame game.

