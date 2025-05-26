Joey Chestnut is an absolute icon in comeptitive eating with more than 50 world records. He will attempt to break one of his own in popcorn eating on Memorial Day 2025 at Rural King in Indiana. He also has sights set on boneless chicken wings in Syracuse before his annual hot dog contest on the 4th of July.

He sat down with Sportskeeda's Adam Hulse for an exclusive interview prior to the event. They discussed his lengthy preparation, lofty goals, and what makes him the GOAT of eating, among several other topics. One of those that came up during their conversation was the Buffalo Bills and his belief in their pursuit of winning a Super Bowl ring.

Chestnut stated:

"I've actually developed a love for the Bills over the years. I go to a Bills game every year, and that team, I think they can do it. They're so close. And yeah, that city is a great little city. Buffalo, that's an awesome place."

The Buffalo Bills have been a staple in NFL Playoffs in recent years, but they have been unable to get past the Kansas City Chiefs. This includes losing to them in the AFC Championship game last year, but Joey Chestnut still has faith that they can get it done. Josh Allen is coming off of his first NFL MVP award for last season, so they may be taking another step forward.

The iconic eater admitted that he attends a Bills game every year, so he will likely be in attendance at least once in the upcoming season. It will be his last chance to go to their current stadium as the team will have a new home team beginning in the 2026 NFL season.

Joey Chestnut explains his NFL fandom

Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut explained during his exclusive interview with Adam Hulse that he has faith in the Buffalo Bills winning the Super Bowl, despite them coming up just short in recent years. He went on to say that they aren't the only team that he roots for, with the Las Vegas Raiders and Inidianapolis Colts also in his NFL fandom.

Chestnut explained:

"I grew up a Raiders fan, who I still follow quite a bit. And now that I live in Indiana, I've been going to Colts games like crazy. And I've actually developed a love for the Bills ... so yeah, I love football."

His connection to the Raiders is apparently based on growing up in the Bay Area of California, where he developed his initial fandom. He has since moved to Indiana and has grown to be a Colts fan after attending many of their home games. The Bills still apparently trump both of them for his overall opinion of who can make a run at a ring for the 2025 NFL season.

