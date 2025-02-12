Exclusive: NFL analyst declares whether $39,400,000 Caleb Williams deserves a second contract

Caleb Williams was billed by some as a potential Super Bowl rookie. However, with The Big Game and the 2024 season in the rear-view mirror, it is clear he didn't hit that mark.

That doesn't mean he hasn't already fulfilled everything expected out of his rookie contract. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda on February 6, NFL analyst Dan Hanzus of the "Around the NFL podcast" named a few rookies who he believed already deserved a second contract. He named a couple of big-name rookies before settling in on Williams.

"Obviously Jayden Daniels would be a guy," Hanzus said. "Malik Nabers right away you know. Look at the Eagles and what they got out of the secondary with DeJean and Mitchell those guys are all guys if they had an opportunity to get a second contract would love to get one but they have to wait for three years."

"I would give a second contract to Caleb Williams. I think he's good dude. Even though he had a terrible year, that's just you know ... I think he has it. I think he is in a tough situation with that coaching and maybe that changes now about Ben Johnson," he added.

Caleb Williams won just five games, but he offered some flashy moments in his first year, including a comeback in his first start against a hungry Tennessee Titans team. He also threw for 20 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 62.5% of his passes.

While the numbers don't blow one away in a vacuum, the production as a rookie sets a solid foundation.

Exploring Caleb Williams' contract situation

Caleb Williams at Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Of course, based on the rules surrounding contracts in the NFL, Caleb Williams will not be eligible for an extension for quite some time.

His current deal concludes at the end of the 2027 season. That said, the Chicago Bears will have the option to extend him for a fifth season, which would take his contract through 2028.

The negotiation window opens after three years, so a deal could be done before that trigger is pulled. However, fifth-year options are almost always cheaper than a new contract extension, so teams rarely agree to redo a deal before getting to that fifth-year option.

According to Spotrac, Williams is due $39.4 million on his four-year rookie contract. All $39.4 million is guaranteed. About $25 million is a signing bonus. The deal also carries an average annual salary of about $9 million.

