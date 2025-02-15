Exclusive: NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggests Shedeur Sanders’ first HC could be under pressure due to Deion’s coaching pedigree

As Shedeur Sanders might know, the 2025 chance to earn a head coaching job in the NFL has come to an end. The New Orleans Saints were the last team looking for a coach and they found one with Kellen Moore. Deion Sanders was speculated to be in line to join Jerry Jones. However, that never came to pass.

Sanders will be returning to the Colorado Buffaloes for at least one more season. However, he might not stay at the college level forever. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, NFL insider Ian Rapoport spoke about the possibility of Deion coaching his son again:

"I think as long as Shedeur is a quarterback in this league, the possibility of Deion coming into being this coach is going to be there. So if you're a team that drafts Shedeur, you know that at some point there's going to be rumors about like when's Deion going to be coaching.

"That's just the reality. Doesn't mean [he's going to coach Sanders], but that's just what's going to be the discussion. I'm sure he's thought about it. I know he likes college football. I know he likes teaching. I know he likes getting kids before they've kind of learned everything. It would have to be a perfect opportunity for him to leave."

So, in the end, there might be pressure on a future organization from the public to let Deion Sanders coach his son. It doesn't mean it's going to happen, but pressure is likely to materialize at some point.

Exploring two potential paths to Deion coaching Shedeur Sanders

Deion and Shedeur Sanders at Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders are in different paths for now. However, as long as Shedeur is still in the NFL, the potential for Deion Sanders to coach his son remains.

There are two apparent paths that the Colorado Buffaloes head coach could take. On one hand, he could wait a couple of years to see if Sanders looks like he could be released. Once that is apparent, he could pursue a head coaching job in the NFL. Using his newfound position, he could push the team to bring Shedeur aboard.

The other potential path would be a bit more direct in the form of trying to elbow his way into whichever team lands Shedeur Sanders. It might take pressuring or smooth-talking the team's general manager or take an opportunity if the head coach in question is fired.

Put simply, the second path might be the most realistic, as head coaches are often fired before quarterbacks are released.

Unless something drastic happens, Shedeur Sanders appears to be in line to be a top-three draft pick, which would land him with the Tennessee Titans or the New York Giants, two teams coming off lost seasons who retained their head coaches.

The New York Giants have the third overall pick and the Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick.

That said, multiple paths exist if Deion has an eventual goal to coach Shedeur Sanders again. Will he pursue either of them?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Sportskeeda.

