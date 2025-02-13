Exclusive: Oluwafemi Oladejo makes thoughts known on meeting Steelers HC Mike Tomlin ahead of NFL Draft 2025

Oluwafemi Oladejo is a rising 2025 NFL edge rushing prospect who made a bigger name for himself at the Senior Bowl. Oladejo recorded two sacks in the game, including a shoe-string sack on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

As Oladejo turned heads with his workouts and practices leading up to the Senior Bowl, he was seen striking up a long conversation during the week of the Senior Bowl with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Sports Illustrated posted an article last week on Feb. 6 highlighting that many people around the league think the Steelers have significant interest in the UCLA prospect.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking with Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Oladejo confirmed he spoke with Tomlin for a bit, saying he asked Tomlin a question that led to a longer conversation.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Oladejo said:

“Yeah, I saw some stuff on the internet about that. Mike Tomlin is a great dude he was on the field during our practices. I'm a pretty extroverted guy, I communicate a lot, so just said what’s to up him, I asked him a few questions about football."

"The first question I asked him was like, who's the greatest football player you've coached before. It just kind of led to a long conversation. And I see people noticed that, but he's a great coach, and a great guy.”

Oluwafemi Oladejo explains how he's preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft which is two months away

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 12 Minnesota at UCLA - Source: Getty

After four productive college football seasons at Cal. and UCLA, Oluwafemi Oladejo is ready for the next step. The 2025 NFL Draft takes place from April 24-26, and Oladejo will very likely hear his name called on one of the three days.

When asked how he's preparing for the draft, Oladejo has kept things simple, consuming his time with training, watching film, and listening to podcasts hosted by NFL players.

Oladejo said:

"Yeah, I mean outside of training, if I can, I'll read some books. I watch films on my own and listen to podcasts from NFL guys. Learn about finances, real estate, things that can help me in the future."

Oladejo also said he can learn some stuff from playing NCAAF and the Madden video games.

"Then, if I'm just chilling, play a little bit of the game NCAA, which this might be a hot take, but I believe Madden and the college football game, it's the same thing in real life, it applies so, it can help you mentally get the right mindset likeoyou get to learn more football, I'm dead serious."

Oluwafemi Oladejo is a versatile edge rusher who played his first three seasons of college football as an inside linebacker. He made the successful transition to edge rusher this past season, with many viewing him as a raw talent.

Where do you think Oluwafemi Oladejo will be drafted?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who chooses the MVP for the Super Bowl? How Jalen Hurts pipped Cooper DeJean and Zack Baun at SB LIX