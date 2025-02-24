Exclusive: Rutgers' Kyle Monangai breaks down what makes him a top RB prospect in 2025 NFL Draft

Kyle Monangai is one of the highest-rated running backs entering the 2025 NFL Draft. He is widely considered to be among the top 125 overall prospects, regardless of position, following his excellent career with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Ad

Despite playing in the highly competitive Big Ten Conference, he totaled 2,541 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns across his final two seasons as a starter. This includes leading the conference in rushing yards in 2023 and total carries last year, demonstrating his elite upside as a productive workhorse.

Monangai recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline and Adam Hulse for an exclusive interview to discuss his journey toward the NFL. He shared that he had many offers coming out of high school, but discussed why Rutgers made the most sense for him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My dream as a young kid was always to play at the highest level of football," Monangai said. "Before Rutgers came on, I was offered Cal Berkeley, so I was going to play Pac-12 football. It was the biggest offer I had and the biggest opportunity I had, but then when Rutgers came on, playing in the Big Ten, it kind of just became a no-brainer."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It was a bold move to play in one of the toughest conferences in the country, but Monangai excelled as one of the most productive RBs, despite playing against elite defenses. He did so in his final two seasons after breaking out in 2023 by nearly tripling his yardage total from the season before. He said he wanted "bigger things" and found them.

His 2023 season, when he led the conference in rushing yards, resulted in him being a coveted asset in the offseason. He had an opportunity to enter the 2024 NFL Draft or explore the NIL market in the transfer portal but decided to stay at Rutgers.

Ad

"It just made sense to come back. It just felt like the best thing to do for my team and for my career," Monangai said. " ... I had some pretty good offers, but Rutgers was the school that gave me a chance. They could have given me an offer when I was 16 or 17, but they didn't want me then. The one program that really took a chance on me, I'm not just going to jump ship because of a couple of dollar signs."

Ad

His decision demonstrates his loyalty and commitment, which could be desirable traits for teams that have been scouting him. While he skipped the draft last year, he will not only be available this year but is one of the best overall prospects in his position after his gamble on himself paid off.

Kyle Monangai discusses his outlook in 2025 NFL Draft

Kyle Monangai (image credit: IMAGN)

Teams seeking an RB in the 2025 NFL Draft are likely to consider Kyle Monangai after he proved his ability to be productive in a workhorse role. He averaged more than 100 yards per game across his final two seasons on more than five yards per carry while totaling 520 touches for Rutgers. He talked about some of his strengths that helped him to do so in his exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Ad

"My natural vision, I just see things very well," Monangai said. "It's my ability to see the game field around me, my ability to pass-protect, understanding pass protection concepts, taking care of my quarterback and taking care of the football. I never put the football on the ground."

All of these are desirable traits for many NFL teams when targeting RBs to join their offensive systems. Monangai added that Reggie Bush and Adrian Peterson are two of the stars he looked up to, which could be why he expects to make a major impact in his rookie year, just like they did.

Ad

"Rookie of the Year would be great," Monangai said. "Even bigger would be playing a role and contributing to help my team win a Super Bowl."

Monangai has high aspirations for himself, and considering his college football success, it's justified. NFL teams should be excited about the opportunity to add his elite skillset and determined mindset to their rosters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations