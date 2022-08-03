EXCLUSIVE: Saints' Lucas Krull reveals what prompted him to choose NFL over MLB

New Orleans Saints tight tend Lucas Krull signed with the team this offseason as an undrafted free agent. The rookie spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh. He agreed to terms with the Saints on May 1st, 2022, and will be looking to make a roster spot with the team.

Lucas Krull also played collegiate baseball at the University of Arkansas and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 2018 MLB draft. Krull excelled in both sports growing up and in high school, but chose to follow baseball thinking he wanted a career in that sport.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Krull explained that once he left his community, it made him realize that he wanted to go the football route. Here's what he said:

"For me, it's just never giving up on what you want to do in life and just trying to really get to where my end goal is, which is the NFL... When I was young, I thought it was baseball. And when I was in college at Arkansas, that was when I realized this isn’t something I wanna do."

He continued:

"Just something I did, you know, excelled in at a young age. So I was thinking, that's what I wanted to do initially and it wasn’t it. Once I left my community it kind of made me realize, you know, that's not what I want anymore. And that I wanted to pursue football so you know that’s where I’m at today."

Lucas Krull will be fighting for a roster spot with the New Orleans Saints this offseason

Chasing your dreams is never easy. Krull is competing with an incredibly talented group of players. Krull currently sits at number five on the Saints' depth chart for tight ends. Ahead of him are Juwan Johnson, Nick Vannett, Tayson Hill, and Adam Trautman.

Krull will have to make the most of his snaps in practice and on the field in the preseason over the coming weeks. If he impresses, he has a chance to make the team or the practice squad.

New Orleans will play the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason.

With the Saints' first preseason fixture scheduled for the 14th of this month, we will hopefully see him in action soon enough.

