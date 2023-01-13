EXCLUSIVE: Todd Bowles to get fired if Buccaneers lose vs. Cowboys? Bucs insider shares insight on coach's future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys in their Super Wildcard Round game on Monday night with an uncertain future.

Quarterback Tom Brady will become a free agent once the playoffs end and there are no guarantees he'll return for a fourth season with the team. The other big question is whether the team will retain first-year head coach Todd Bowles.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud For the first time in his 23-year career, Tom Brady finished the regular season with a losing record For the first time in his 23-year career, Tom Brady finished the regular season with a losing record 👀🏈 https://t.co/YEsRhS0RK3

The 2022-23 NFL season has been an underwhelming campaign for the Buccaneers so far. They finished 8-9 in the regular season and are underdogs at home in their game against the Cowboys. Rumors have swirled that the team may look to move on from Bowles if they fail to beat the Cowboys and embark on a deep playoff run.

Buccaneers insider TJ Rives joined host Reggie Roberts on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's BallFather Podcast and discussed Bowles' future with the team. He said:

"You've won the division and you've gotten the home playoff game, that's huge for Todd Bowles. For Byron Leftwich, who knows? But if you win this game Monday, how do you make changes after that with the coaching job? We'll see."

Buccaneers insider TJ Rives suggests team won't fire Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles

Rives believes the team met their objectives for the season and likely won't fire Bowles even if they lose against the Cowboys on Monday night:

"They got to the finish line. They got the division win. They got in the playoffs. And again, I don't believe that we're talking about a one-and-done scenario where they lose Monday. Obviously, I don't think that. But even if they do, I don't think there would be a move made on Todd Bowles at this point in his first season because he's proven they could pull out the games they had to win however you got there and you won the division."

The only way for Bowles to secure his future is by beating the Cowboys on Monday night. Every team in the playoffs starts at 0-0. In addition to home-field advantage, the Buccaneers also have the talent to beat Dallas. But will they show up and take down the Cowboys? Time will tell.

The latest episode of the BallFather Podcast will be out soon on YouTube. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes