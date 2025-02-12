Exclusive: UCLA edge rusher reveals Las Vegas was the most interesting interview he had in the pre-NFL Draft process 

UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo is undergoing the pre-draft process. He awaits hearing his name called by an NFL team in the 2025 NFL Draft in late April.

In recent years, prospects have come forward about the interview process with some teams, revealing some bizarre questions being asked of them.

At the Senior Bowl, Oladejo had discussions with various teams and shared in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda that his most intriguing interview was with the Raiders. He found it particularly interesting because he experienced a noticeable change in tone during the two interviews he had with them on consecutive nights.

"Probably Las Vegas. It was actually funny," Oladejo said. "So I interviewed with them back-to back-nights. Now, it was the same dude, I forgot the dude's name, but cool dude, and the first night, I could tell it was on purpose. He tried to make it very intense, like, out of everybody that compared to everybody else. But this is the most intense interview process."

"To me, in my head, I'm like, it's funny, but I know it's serious, it's the interview of your lifetime, but it was very intense," Oladejo added. "You could tell, like he was trying to make me panic and freeze and fold. Then the next night, I interviewed with him again, and it was very chill, like, totally opposite. So that's just how I knew the previous night it was, it was their, their scheme and mechanism of trying to interview people."

Oluwafemi Oladejo says it was an "incredible experience" starting all 12 games for UCLA in 2024

Oluwafemi Oladejo in action for the UCLA Bruins during an NCAA Football game. (Credit: Getty)

After starting four games (and appearing in 13 total) for the UCLA Bruins during the 2023 season, Oluwafemi Oladejo became a starter for the entire 2024 season.

In his final season playing collegiate football, Oladejo not only had a positional change from inside linebacker to edge rusher, but he was highly productive.

In 2024, Oladejo registered 57 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and six quarterback hurries for the UCLA Bruins.

The California native said it was an incredible experience to start all of this last season for UCLA, which has a 5-7 record.

"I was very grateful, blessed. I don't take it without acknowledging it. But it was incredible, man. I think it was incredible to play with the new coaching staff, the new conference, and then just to roll out with the boys," Oladejo said.

"I mean the season didn't go how we wanted it to go, but I think if you look at our season, we were 1-5 at one point, and we made a decision to keep fighting, won three-straight, and end up sitting 5-7. So we showed that we were a resilient group, but it was an incredible experience."

Oluwafemi Oladejo is now preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft. He raised his draft stock in the Senior Bowl, where he had two sacks, including one on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

In his college career, he's recorded 238 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble and three fumbles recovered.

