EXCLUSIVE: Vikings to win NFC North over Packers? Harrison Smith not buying Minnesota's favorites tag to win the division

Harrison Smith and the Minnesota Vikings have seen a lot of changes since the beginning of 2022. Mike Zimmer, a defensive head coach, was shown the door. Kevin O'Connell, an offensive head coach who worked with Sean McVay, replaced him. With this change, the team, essentially, flipped its philosophy.

Several analysts, including Colin Cowherd, have repeatedly expressed how they've bought into the team's changes. Coupled with the Packers' loss of Davante Adams, some analysts are predicting the Vikings to take people by surprise in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Ian Vanroy, Harrison Smith responded to this rising public opinion. Here's what was asked:

"Colin Cowherd said recently that you guys are kind of a dark horse team right now that's going to take the league by storm. Is that kind of a good thing, to be undercover, or do you feel like that's kind of a knock by him?"

This was Smith's response:

"I'm going about my daily business and how the team is in actuality. I guess you could see it either way, whether you're a glass half-full or glass empty guy. Yeah, I guess that stuff doesn't really matter. It just matters what you do on Sunday. I know it's pretty cliche and everything, but all the talk doesn't really matter."

When asked if he smelled blood in the water with the Packers, he said he learned the hard way to never let himself do so:

"No, no, I've played against 12 enough to know to never think that."

Harrison Smith's career so far

At this point in his career, Smith has seen it all. Originally drafted 29th overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, his expectations have always been high. The star safety has been a tackling machine.

At 33 years old, the safety is coming off the most productive season of his career. In 2021, he recorded 114 tackles (83 solo). This was the first time in his career that he topped 100 tackles. He also recorded three sacks. In doing so, he tied his career high. This is a mark he's reached three times. He also tallied one interception and one forced fumble.

These stats were amassed following his 15 appearances during the 2021 campaign. He also earned a 77.9 PFF grade for his work.

He's played in six playoff games in four playoff seasons.

The safety isn't planning on going anywhere anytime soon, either. Based on his contract, per Spotrac, he is signed through the 2025 season. At the end of his deal, he will be 36 years old.

