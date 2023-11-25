Exploring Jim Irsay's politics: Is Colts owner a Republican? 

Jim Irsay, alongside Jerry Jones, might be the loudest owner in the NFL. The loudest may get the most attention but they also get the most questions. Fans might be wondering if the owner is a Republican alongside many of the other elite money-makers in the country. Here's a look at his political ideology.

People can hide their political allegiances behind a claim of neutrality or avoid the topic altogether, but where they put their money speaks louder about their beliefs. Based on his contributions history per The Big Lead, however, Irsay appears to be a bit of a flip-flop.

In 2008, he donated $5,000 to the Republican State Central Committee. In 2010, he donated $12,500 to the Indiana Republican State Central Committee and $5,000 to the Indiana Democratic Congressional Victory Committee. In 2012, he donated $10,000 to the Indiana Democratic Congressional Victory Committee.

It seems that whoever he supports, he wants to be able to say that those in power benefitted from his wallet.

He has also made routine, sizeable donations to the National Football League PAC to the tune of about $10,000 per election cycle on every even year (2008, 2010, 2012, etc.). Per ESPN, the National Football League PAC leans more Republican in its donations, but also donates to Democrats.

Put simply, it doesn't appear that Irsay has massive stock in which party wins elections as long as he has a hand in their winning.

How did Jim Irsay make his money?

Jim Irsay at Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

Jim Irsay didn't just make his money from touchdowns thrown by Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. The Colts owner started by spending a lot of time with the team in his youth. Eventually, his time spent at summer camps and on the team bus turned into roles selling tickets and working in public relations.

About 40 years before the Colts drafted Anthony Richardson, Irsay became the team's general manager in 1984. His father, Robert Irsay, was largely responsible for his financial wealth and his role in eventually owning the team.

His father passed away in 1997 and left him an inheritance of about $150 million. His father owned the team and, upon his death, Irsay inherited it.

Today, the Colts owner is worth about $3.9 billion in the Anthony Richardson era.