Exploring Matt Araiza's Chiefs salary: How much is Kansas City paying 'Punt God'?

Matt Araiza is the story of the day in the NFL as the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs gave the punter an opportunity on Thursday. However, with a controversial background, many believe his addition is a risk. His tape on the football field is unquestionably impressive to most, but just how big of a risk are the Chiefs taking? Here's what to know.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the punter was signed to a "minimum deal." Per MGM, that would place his salary around $800,000. Here's how it breaks down, per the insider.

"The Chiefs signed Matt Araiza to a minimum deal with an injury split. So no financial risk as the champs give Araiza a chance to get his career back."

As of now, the team has Tommy Townsend on the roster. The move to sign Araiza sets the Chiefs up to potentially let Townsend walk in March. If that happens, Araiza would then become the early favorite to become the first major roster move of the offseason for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions,

Araiza was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft but was released after rape allegations from a 17-year-old girl. Since then, Ariaza has been vindicated but has been out of the league. This will be his opportunity to solidify himself not only in the NFL but with a quick chance to get a Super Bowl ring.

How did Matt Araiza get the 'Punt God' nickname?

Araiza was called “Punt God” during his time at San Diego State. The punter quickly rose to stardom in his brief stint with the Buffalo Bills, booming an 82-yard punt against the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason of 2022.

Fans responded and his nickname of "Punt God" spread. As indicated by his draft position in the sixth round, the punter did enough in college to win over the Buffalo Bills.

Teams often wait until the last possible moment to draft kickers and punters, so Josh Allen's Bills using a sixth-round pick on the punter was a decent endorsement of his ability.

Araiza was a kicker and a punter for San Diego State, making 99% of his extra points in his three years with the team. His field goal kicking was a bit more spotty, making just 73.5% of his attempts. That said, his punting numbers averaged 51.2 yards per kick.