  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • “F*ck that dude”: NFL fans react to Giants reportedly adding 6'5'', 3000-YD QB for evaluation after Shedeur Sanders private workout

“F*ck that dude”: NFL fans react to Giants reportedly adding 6'5'', 3000-YD QB for evaluation after Shedeur Sanders private workout

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 16, 2025 01:01 GMT
&ldquo;F*ck that dude&rdquo;: NFL fans react to Giants adding 6
Giants are reportedly adding 6'5'', 3000-YD QB for evaluation after Shedeur Sanders private workout (Image credit: Imagn)

The New York Giants are still making moves ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The NFC East squad owns the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft, but nobody knows what they're planning to do with that selection or the ones they have in the rest of the rounds.

Ad

The Giants are planning to have a private workout with quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders on Thursday. However, that's not the only quarterback they'll watch this week.

NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported that the Giants have also planned a private workout with Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough after they move on from the Sanders session.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This rumored decision didn't sit well with many people, who immediately rejected the idea. Fans flooded social media with comments criticizing the player's abilities.

"It better not be TYLER. F**k that dude," one fan wrote.
"Nobody asked for shough lol," another posted.
"Nobody wants him, it’s either Sanders or Milroe, and that is it!" a fan commented.

Others noted that seeing a prospect working out this late in the pre-draft process only meant they were considering drafting him, although nobody agreed with that notion.

Ad
"lol but if they r having a visit this late, they must be the pick at 3. Yea these visits r for a QB at 34 or a trade up," one fan wrote.
"Joe Schoen, trading back up into the first round for shough, would such a gettleman move, that I'm 1000% sure he's going to do it," another posted.
Ad
Ad

The Giants added two veteran quarterbacks in the offseason: Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. They have more options than picking another quarterback, but Shough could be an intriguing one for the second round.

Mina Kimes compares Giants' targets Tyler Shough, Jaxon Dart

NFL analyst Mina Kimes compared two players who've been under the New York Giants' radar recently, Tyler Shough and Jaxson Dart. He believes Shough's age, 25, gives him the edge over the Ole Miss star.

Ad
"Tyler Shough is a finished product in some ways, probably, because of his age. Like, to me, he looks more polished on tape than Jaxson Dart. He should look more polished than Jaxson Dart. He is, like, four years, at least, older than him," Kimes said on 'NFL Live'.

The Giants' front office can turn the franchise in the right direction this offseason, but they need to avoid the mistakes that took them to this place in prior years.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications