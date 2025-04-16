“F*ck that dude”: NFL fans react to Giants reportedly adding 6'5'', 3000-YD QB for evaluation after Shedeur Sanders private workout

The New York Giants are still making moves ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The NFC East squad owns the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft, but nobody knows what they're planning to do with that selection or the ones they have in the rest of the rounds.

The Giants are planning to have a private workout with quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders on Thursday. However, that's not the only quarterback they'll watch this week.

NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported that the Giants have also planned a private workout with Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough after they move on from the Sanders session.

This rumored decision didn't sit well with many people, who immediately rejected the idea. Fans flooded social media with comments criticizing the player's abilities.

"It better not be TYLER. F**k that dude," one fan wrote.

"Nobody asked for shough lol," another posted.

"Nobody wants him, it’s either Sanders or Milroe, and that is it!" a fan commented.

Others noted that seeing a prospect working out this late in the pre-draft process only meant they were considering drafting him, although nobody agreed with that notion.

"lol but if they r having a visit this late, they must be the pick at 3. Yea these visits r for a QB at 34 or a trade up," one fan wrote.

"Joe Schoen, trading back up into the first round for shough, would such a gettleman move, that I'm 1000% sure he's going to do it," another posted.

The Giants added two veteran quarterbacks in the offseason: Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. They have more options than picking another quarterback, but Shough could be an intriguing one for the second round.

Mina Kimes compares Giants' targets Tyler Shough, Jaxon Dart

NFL analyst Mina Kimes compared two players who've been under the New York Giants' radar recently, Tyler Shough and Jaxson Dart. He believes Shough's age, 25, gives him the edge over the Ole Miss star.

"Tyler Shough is a finished product in some ways, probably, because of his age. Like, to me, he looks more polished on tape than Jaxson Dart. He should look more polished than Jaxson Dart. He is, like, four years, at least, older than him," Kimes said on 'NFL Live'.

The Giants' front office can turn the franchise in the right direction this offseason, but they need to avoid the mistakes that took them to this place in prior years.

