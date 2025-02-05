For different reasons, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dez Bryant currently have a lot of free time. Thibodeaux, a player for the New York Giants, is enjoying his vacation after the season ended, while Dez's playing career ended a few years ago. As such, there was time for a social media spat.

It all started with an innocuous tweet by Dez about Saquon Barkley, but it quickly unraveled between the two. Calling the other a bust, speaking about Super Bowl rings and betting against the Giants re-signing Kayvon were some of the arguments.

Was it serious? Was it personal? It does not look like it. Thibodeaux is in New Orleans, as the NFL concludes its 2024 season. He had time to stop and discuss the public spat with Bryant; he attributed the situation to the Dallas Cowboys, but made it clear that the beef will never end:

F**k the Cowboys. Much love to Dez. He's a media connoisseur. I just like to roast people. For me, when offseason comes and I just got a little more free time, why not give the fans something? The beef is never over. As long as he represents the Cowboys, the beef will never be over.

The rivalry between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys is one of the oldest in the history of the NFL. They have played in the same division since 1961, with the Cowboys leading the head-to-head 77-47-2.

Was Dez Bryant correct in calling Kayvon Thibodeaux a bust?

As the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, expectations about Thibodeaux's career will always be massive. However, calling him a bust does not feel like an accurate statement.

He has 21 sacks in the first three seasons of his career, playing an important part on the Giants' defense. In his second season, he amassed 11.5 sacks; 2024 was a year cut short by injuries. 46 quarterback hits in three seasons also represent a good number. He's a valuable piece for New York's defense.

What was Dez Bryant's record against the Giants?

Upon his retirement, the former Cowboys wide receiver had 16 games against his division rivals. Dallas won 10 of those contests.

