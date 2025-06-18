"F***ing loony" - Jason Kelce's hilarious nude tattoo inked on lady fan's arm triggers reaction from father Ed Kelce 

The recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast was a delight for fans. Jason Kelce opened up about a hilarious story about his father, Ed Kelce.

He showed the crew an image of an NSFW tattoo that depicted him. Kelce gave context about it and said he believes a fan lost a bet and had to get the tattoo. The 2018 Super Bowl winner also revealed his father's reaction to the ink.

"F***ing loony," Ed said, according to Travis (31:47). "You know, what else can I say? I saw that on social media and that's a cringeworthy... Even without a being on somebody's arm. Just the picture itself."

The tattoo was a "pin-up" image of Jason, which a fan had on her arm.

The brothers started the "New Heights" podcast in September 2022, and has since been a huge hit. They discuss topics mostly about football, but they also share stories about their personal lives, including childhood memories.

Jason Kelce's wife also had a similar reaction to the NFSW tattoo

It is safe to assume that Jason Kelce's wife Kelly Kelce was not impressed with the tattoo. Since it was posted online, it went viral all over social media.

During Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason told his brother Travis how his wife reacted to the tattoo.

"Kylie told me it was a woman and her name was Lauren," Jason said. "Kylie's all over this. She was like, the f*** is this?"

"Yeah, she wants to see pin up Jason herself," Travis said.

"One night, should I roll into the bedroom like this, throw on the elbow, my game socks, my elbow pads, go to the facilities and get my hands and wrists, wrist tape, put the gloves on?" Jason said.

The Kelce brothers also joked about how Jason should recreate the "pin-up" pose of the female fan's tattoo.

