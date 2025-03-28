Jason Kelce's wife Kylie, a passionate Philadelphia Eagles fan, expressed her feelings on NFC East divisional rivals Dallas Cowboys. The Super Bowl LIX champions will surely have a target on their back in the 2025 season, especially with the Cowboys and Washington Commanders trying to dethrone them.

During Thursday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" show, Kelce revealed how she feels about the Lone Star while recalling prior meetings with New York Giants fans who show appreciation to her husband.

"I will tell you that I bond with Giants fans," she said. "For some reason, Giants fans meet my husband, they have like a truth serum and they immediately say, 'I have to be honest I'm a Giants fan.' And I'm like everyone has their flaws but we can agree, f**k the Cowboys. But that's just it. I truly believe the Cowboys are like universally the most hated team in the NFL."

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most polarizing NFL teams, and it seems like the animosity between the other three teams in the division isn't as strong as the feelings they have for the Texan franchise.

Between March 2020 and March 2025, these teams have played 10 games, sharing five wins each. Coming into this season, however, the Cowboys held a 5-3 advantage over the Eagles until they won 34–6 at AT&T Stadium and 41–7 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Additionally, they went to the Super Bowl and dominated the back-to-back defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, to win their second Vince Lombardi trophy.

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, had seen them lose to the same opponent two years ago but enjoyed revenge the season after her husband retired from the game.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reveals 'birth plan' ahead of due date

Before going off on the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, shared an update on her birth plans. The podcaster expressed her desire to use an epidural to relieve pain when the time comes.

"I just want a fat needle in my back," she said. "That's it. I want a fat needle in my back that keeps the line in so that when I need a little bumpity bump to get that window gone—if you know, you know—that we can make that happen. And I'm just not prepared for disappointment on a day that a human is exiting my body." (5:02)

The Kelce family keeps growing and is preparing to welcome another potential Eagles fan.

