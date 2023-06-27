Why are NFL referees part-time employees? That is the question that was brought up on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday afternoon. Recently a list of the NFL referees' full-time jobs was released and the question was posed to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said that every year this conversation arises at NFL team meetings on whether NFL referees should be made full-time. Rapoport said that there are advantages to making them full-time and that would improve the game.

But, he said that some NFL referees just enjoy their actual jobs so much that they don't want to give them up. To which McAfee responded by saying that the league didn't need them.

"F*** em, I'll tell you what, you're not supposed to be in the NFL then. See ya', sorry about it. See ya'."

The former Indianapolis Colts punter said that he believes that the NFL should create a "team" of referees. They would be full-time employees that could make up over six figures and it could act as a pipeline for those wanting to get involved.

He went on to say that the potential referees could attend seminars and training events. Possibly even attending training camp for additional practice. And, when needed, the league could use those referees to replace others.

Pat McAfee added that some former NFL players, who may be interested in becoming a referee could take those steps.

How much do NFL referees make?

The National Football League is the only professional sports organization that doesn't have full-time referees. The referees don't participate in training camps and don't have real game-time experience until the NFL pre-season begins.

This allows these referees to continue to keep their full-time positions in their desired career fields if they so choose. As of 2020, the officials in the National Football League made a yearly salary on average of about $201,000. While some could make less and others, who have more tenure, possibly make more.

This allows many to continue to ask the question as to why these referees also have other jobs.

So, when it comes to money being a factor in the decision to make the officials full-time, the financial aspects shouldn't factor in. If the position became a full-time gig, it would allow for additional training and the opportunity to make the game even fairer as the officials would have significantly got more training and experience.

