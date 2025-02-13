"F**k all of that high road s**t": Cowboys legend bluntly reveals what’s holding Dak Prescott back

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant believes it's time for Dak Prescott to stop taking the high road.

Bryant responded to a video posted on X by NFL analyst and radio host J Tuck on Thursday, where he suggested that Prescott needs to start speaking up and defending himself against naysayers such as broadcast analysts, radio hosts and former players. Bryant agreed with Tuck's comments, saying it's time for the Dallas signal-caller to be done with all of the "high road sh**."

"You know how I feel about it Tuck! The day he start doing that 4 will have a chance at winning the Super Bowl! I’ll love to see it! F**k all of that high road sh**," Bryant tweeted.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It was a difficult 2024 campaign for Prescott. His campaign ended early, only playing and starting in eight games before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 9. He underwent surgery and missed the rest of the season.

Prescott threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The eight interceptions in eight games were just one shy of the nine he threw over the entirety of the 2023 season. If Prescott continued at the pace he was going, he was in for a rough campaign, statistically speaking.

Dallas finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys look to return to playoff contention in 2025

Dallas will have a new look heading into the 2025 season. The organization decided to let Mike McCarthy walk after his contract expired. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to take over the coaching position. When Prescott returns from injury, he'll work hand-in-hand with Schottenheimer in an attempt to right the ship.

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

With the 12th overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and potential free agency moves, Dallas could get right back into playoff contention in 2025. However, it will be a tall order given the teams it shares the division with. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into next season as the defending Super Bowl champion.

Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and star running back Saquon Barkley, the Eagles possess arguably the most talented roster in the NFL. The Cowboys also have to contend with the Washington Commanders, who made it to the NFC championship game with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm. Daniels led his team to a 12-5 record ahead of its conference title game appearance.

If Dallas wants to get back in the mix and compete with its division rivals, it has a lot of work to do this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.