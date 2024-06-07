  • NFL
  • "F**k outta here": Jason Kelce gets trolled by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for viral feet hygiene comment

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 07, 2024 15:47 GMT
Long before Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce had carved a name out for himself in the NFL, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were hard at work creating the "Bad Boys" sensation of the early 2000s. Now, following Jason Kelce's retirement, the two have a new movie out in the franchise. As such, Smith and Lawrence are making the rounds to promote the film.

During their marketing campaign, they found themselves face-to-face with Jason Kelce on 7PM in Brooklyn. According to Daily Mail, Kelce had recently revealed that he never washed his feet in the shower.

Both Smith and Lawrence roasted the center, demanding a change to his hygiene habits in the shower.

"F*** outta here with that s***. Wash your feet," Lawrence said.
"It's not the feet you gotta get, it's between the toes," Smith specified.
Kelce's original comments began on X/Twitter on June 1, when the center asked "what kind of weirdo washes their feet?"

He went on to post several more times on the topic, claiming that those who did wash their feet had been subjected to "diabolical lies." Multiple retweeted posts backing his claims were subjected to disclaimers by Twitter/X.

NFL fans also had plenty of things to say about Kelce's habits.

"Dude... wash your feet," one fan said.
"How many men are flexible enough to wash their feet? I got no shot," another said.
"I gotta agree with you bruh," one more fan said.

The topic is a controversial one. Some men religiously scrub below the knee while others let the water do the work. Many believe that if they're standing on water, the water does the cleaning for them. However, others have jumped down the throats of such believers.

Travis Kelce takes playful shot at "Neanderthal" Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce at Kelce Jam 2024
Travis Kelce at Kelce Jam 2024

Jason Kelce has taken plenty of shots in his life over his appearance choices. However, in an interview on Good Morning America this month, his brother Travis got in perhaps the most public dig, calling his brother a "Neanderthal."

"Just because he's the Neanderthal that wears flip-flops and doesn't really care what he looks like. And I like to throw on fashionable stuff. Through the podcast, we're able to show everybody just how close we are as brothers."

Of course, the comment was not mean-spirited as Jason and Travis Kelce share a podcast and regularly poke fun at each other. On the New Heights Podcast, the two are often seen joking back and forth for hours on end. With Jason now retired and his brother still in the trenches, it appears Jason will have plenty of extra time to think of snazzy retorts of his own.

