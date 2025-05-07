"F**ked his b**ch life" - Antonio Brown takes more shots at Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen days after making adultery claim

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has taken aim at Tom Brady as he claims he slept with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

Brown and Brady used to be teammates, but they had a falling out, and the receiver has taken aim at Brady. Earlier this week, Brown had a wild adultery claim about Bundchen and him which led to Brady trying to fight him.

Now, Brown has once again made that claim as he shared a DM with Caleb Pressley claiming he slept with Bundchen.

"F**ked his b**ch life," Brown wrote.

It's another wild claim from Brown, who was frustrated by Brady, as it appears he won't be on Pressley's Sundae Conversation Show due to Brady's media company producing it.

Currently, neither Brady nor Bundchen has responded to Brown's recent claim, and whether or not they will is to be seen.

Tom Brady says he tried to help Antonio Brown get better

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown are former teammates and friends.

However, since they both stopped playing, Brown has taken aim at Brady which the quarterback is surprised by. Speaking on Impaulsive, Brady revealed he used to remind Brown to go to psych appointments so he could be healthy.

"I wanted the best for him," Brady said on IMPAULSIVE. "I think I saw a spark in him that I thought if it was put in the right place, how incredible it could be for not just the team he was on, but for his life and what he could accomplish. We picked him up on the Patriots and he played one game and we released him Friday afternoon.

"There was a lot of things happening in his life that he needed to focus on. The team decided no, and the league had some issues," Brady added. "We ended up going to Tampa and he came back after a suspension. I just thought okay if I can help him like I'd love to help him, because he'd help our team, it'd help his life, I always root for the best."

Although Brady says he tried to help Brown, the wide receiver has taken aim at the quarterback and continues to post wild messages about him and his ex-wife on social media.

Brady and Brown won Super Bowl LV together with the Buccaneers.

