“F—king mind-blowing”: Travis Kelce showers Taylor Swift with love, recounts first date with pop star

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has been the unexpected highlight of the 2023 NFL season. Starting with a failed first meeting, the couple ended up connecting as the Kansas City Chiefs star began his campaign.

Currently under the spotlight, fans remain eager to understand every aspect of the new power couple in town.

During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the tight end wasn't ready to divulge every single detail. Kelce instead referred to himself as 'lucky' for getting in touch with the pop singer.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid. She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out".

Furthermore, Travis Kelce said he remains impressed with Swift, learning more from her every day:

“I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day".

Adding more about her 'aura', Kelce said:

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.

"The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off. She’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Is Taylor Swift going to be at Travis Kelce's next game in Week 11?

Following her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift has continued to show up at Chiefs games to support her boyfriend. With their schedules conflicting as Swift begins her Eras Tour, it isn't easy to navigate through the remainder of the year.

On Monday, as a woman collapsed during her show at Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos, Swift had to postpone two of her shows. As a result, she won't be able to travel to support Travis at the game.

However, with a few months to go in the season, one can expect more appearances from Swift and Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift at Kelce's Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs game

Facing his brother Jason, this will be Travis Kelce's first encounter with him after the Super Bowl.