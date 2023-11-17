Will Taylor Swift be at next Chiefs game? Travis Kelce’s teammate spills the beans for Monday Night Football vs Eagles

Taylor Swift has become a part of the NFL fanbase thanks to her relationship with two-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce. The pop superstar has been showing up to Chiefs games since September, cheering on Kelce and the team. She last attended a game when the Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7.

Kansas City has a primetime showdown in Week 11 as they will face the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Monday Night Football. The question is will Swift be in the suite to watch the game?

Four-time Pro Bowler and Kelce's teammate, defensive tackle Chris Jones, addressed it in an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show":

“First time she came, she invited us all to dinner, but I was so tired, it was my second game back," Jones said. "I was like, 'I’m exhausted.' I went home and got in bed. I think when she comes this Monday, we’ll all go out. I’m part Swiftie. I support the Swifties too. I’ve been listening to this song...”

Jones proceeded to sing one of her hit songs, "Anti-Hero," to prove that he's a true Swiftie. Eisen jokingly responded:

“‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.' That’s the one.”

Jones responded:

“Oh I seen that. Things are heating up between them, huh.”

Taylor Swift has been good luck for the Kansas City Chiefs as the team is undefeated in the four games she has attended. Kelce put on a show for his girlfriend in two of her appearances this season.

He went for 9 receptions and 129 yards versus the Denver Broncos in Week 6. The following week against the Chargers, Kelce had 12 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown. We'll see how he will perform on MNF against the Philadelphia Eagles with her watching.

Is Taylor Swift an Eagles fan? Travis Kelce's girlfriend was earlier spotted repping Philly

Taylor Swift in Eagles gear earlier this year

Taylor Swift is from West Reading, Pennsylvania, and admitted back in September that she was an Eagles fan. She addressed the matter when her 2020 song "Gold Rush" had a lyric suggesting her Eagles fandom:

"I don't know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate. I have a lyric that says, ‘With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.'

"I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I'm from Philly. Of course it's the team."

However, the Chiefs' Twitter (X) account showed that Swift's dad, Scott, has changed allegiances:

These teams know each other all too well as the Eagles-Chiefs matchup is a Super Bowl rematch from last season. Travis will face his older brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce as well.

This game will have plenty of star power and should be a good one from Arrowhead Stadium.