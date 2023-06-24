Is Taylor Swift an Eagles fan? Pop star pictured wearing rare thrifted Philly merch

Taylor Swift has millions of fans across the world and her current Eras tour is selling out across America. The 12-time Grammy winner has had plenty of NFL fans in attendance throughout her tour. Swift was seen recently donning some Eagles merchandise while in New York.

She wore an Eagles sweater before entering a music studio in the Big Apple. The pop superstar performed at Lincoln Financial Field back in May. Her 2020 song Gold Rush started the rumors of her being a fan of the defending NFC champions. Swift confirmed the rumors during a performance in Philadelphia:

"I don't know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate. I have a lyric that says, ‘With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.'

"I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I'm from Philly. Of course it's the team."

Her fanfare for the Philadelphia Eagles makes sense given that she's from West Reading, Pennsylvania. The All Too Well singer's team came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February.

It was rumored that Taylor Swift declined to be the Super Bowl halftime show performer due to the tour. Rihanna ended up getting the gig.

Can Taylor Swift's Eagles make it back to the Super Bowl this season?

Taylor Swift in Eagles gear while in NYC

Philadelphia was have the toughest schedule in the NFL this upcoming season as they will face nine teams who made the playoffs last season. They will face the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

The following week will have them facing the Buffalo Bills and then the San Francisco 49ers the week after that. Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-3 record in the 2022 season.

We will see how many wins the Eagles get this season, and whether they will fulfil their Wildest Dreams and make it back to the big game.

