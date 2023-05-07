Fact Check: Did Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco play with a broken hand in Super Bowl win vs. Eagles? Examining recent rumors about emerging star

Running back Isiah Pacheco had an impressive rookie campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. This led him to winning his first Super Bowl ring in his first attempt.

On Sunday morning, interesting news was released that indicates that the running back played the entire 2022 NFL season with some serious injuries.

Kansas City Chiefs reporter Devon Clements tweeted on Sunday morning that, according to college football insider Kristian Dyer, Pacheco had a torn labrum for most of the regular season. He apparently also broke his hand during the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But he was still able to play in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"According to @KristianRDyer, #Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco played 'much' of his rookie season with a torn labrum and suffered a broken hand during the AFC Title game. He had surgery on both injuries after the Super Bowl, per Dyer."

Not only did Isiah Pacheco play in Super Bowl LVII, he had 76 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' come from behind 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dyer also reported that the running back underwent surgery to repair both injuries after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII. This indicates that he will likely be healthy and ready for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Where did Isiah Pacheco play college football?

Running back Isiah Pacheco was born and raised in Vineland, New Jersey. He was a star on the football field at Vineland High School, playing both quarterback and running back.

NFL Rumors @nflrums Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco played in the Super Bowl with a broken hand and torn labrum.



Pacheco had 830 yards and 5 TDs in his rookie season. Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco played in the Super Bowl with a broken hand and torn labrum. Pacheco had 830 yards and 5 TDs in his rookie season. https://t.co/n9XKz7r8MW

He was highly recruited by several schools in the northeast but ultimately chose Rutgers University. The running back played all four seasons of his career at Rutgers and had an immediate impact on the field for the Scarlet Knights. During his freshman season in 2018, he rushed for 551 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2019, during his sophomore season, he rushed for over 700 yards and seven touchdowns. His junior season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he still rushed for 515 yards in just nine game, while catching a receiving touchdown as well.

With another 647 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his senior season, he finished his career at Rutgers with 2,442 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Some believe that the Kansas City Chiefs got a true steal by drafting him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

