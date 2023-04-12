Fact Check: Did Micah Parsons sexually harass a teammate in Penn State’s locker room? Examining viral accusations against Cowboys star

Micah Parsons has been a superstar ever since he stepped foot in the NFL, and his performance at Penn State was every bit of amazing. But there was a scandal that did not gain much traction back then.

A former Penn State player named Isaiah Humphries accused Parsons and current Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, among other players, of hazing and harassment multiple times per week over nine months. Other complaints accused Penn State players of doing the same thing, but Humphries was the one who mentioned both players by name.

He registered a complaint in court in March 2018, accusing the former Penn State players of disrespectful acts:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Took their clothes and did not return them.

Told them they intended to make them “their bitch because this is a prison.”

Wrestled them down and simulating a humping action while on top of them.

Placed their penis in their faces while simulating ejaculation.

Placed their penis on and in their buttocks.

The university released a statement on the matter:

"Penn State police investigated related allegations and forwarded the results of that investigation to the Office of the Centre County District Attorney (DA). The DA reviewed the case and decided that no charges would be pursued."

Although the accusations were serious, neither Parsons nor Gross-Matos were found to have committed any crimes after the school's investigation.

Parsons was close to being Defensive Player of the Year

The Cowboys superstar was close to Nick Bosa from the San Francisco 49ers and Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles throughout the season but ultimately missed out on the award. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams also received first-place votes.

Nick Bosa won the DPOY award.

Parsons finished the season with 13.5 sacks, 42 tackles and three forced fumbles. Bosa was the star of the season with 18.5 sacks and 41 tackles for loss.

After just two seasons, it's clear that the former Nittany Lion has evolved into one of the best pass rushers in the league. He instantly made an impact on Dallas' defense and many teams regretted not picking him in the 2021 NFL draft.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes