Fact check: Did Tucker Carlson claim he’d take drastic measures if Chiefs won the Super Bowl to validate Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift has found herself amidst nearly all NFL headlines since she and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship last fall. Swift's liberal political stance has also made her a topic of conversation among the conservative population, including TV personality Tucker Carlson.

A parody account, "The Halfway Post" on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted that Carlson would be so angry if the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl that he would take his own life.

"Breaking: Tucker Carlson vows that if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl and validate the attention Taylor Swift us getting for going to their games, 'I'm going to killy myself.'"

While Tucker Carlson has made some outrageous statements in the past, last checked, it appears that he didn't say that he would take such drastic measures. Carlson isn't a fan of Swift, but this parody account clearly exaggerated this notion.

Did Patrick Mahomes' father say he didn't want to share a suite with Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce?

Every week, the NFL broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs tends to show Taylor Swift sitting in Travis Kelce's suite, supporting the tight end. Last week, at High Mark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, also joined. The images of the Philadelphia Eagles center shirtless while chugging beers quickly went viral.

Patrick Mahomes' father, Pat Mahomes Sr., hopes not to be a part of that gameday experience. While appearing on WFAN's "Evan & Tiki" sports radio show, Mahomes Sr. asked if he would sit with Swift and Kelce's friends and family. He joked that he hoped he wouldn't and then said that Kelce and Mahomes typically purchase their own suites for their families.

"I hope not," Mahomes Sr. said. "No, I don’t think so. Travis normally has his own thing, and Patrick has his own deal, too."

While Mahomes Sr.'s comments may be taken out of context by some, he has said in the past that he has met the pop megastar at Chiefs games. The former MLB player even said he was impressed by how down-to-earth Taylor Swift was when he and his family met her.

The singer is expected to be at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the AFC championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.