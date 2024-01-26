Patrick Mahomes' father reacts to sharing a suite with Taylor Swift for the Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship clash

Taylor Swift is a familiar face with NFL fans all across the world thanks to her attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games this season. Cameras spot the pop superstar any time she is in a suite at any NFL stadium. As such, fans may wonder what it is like to be in the same suite as her.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of the Chiefs quarterback, answered that question while on the "Arrowhead Allies" podcast, presented by Starcade Media. He gave a quick, yet firm response about being in the same suite with her ahead of the Chiefs-Ravens game this Sunday:

"She’s down to earth."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

He recalled in the same interview how he once introduced himself to her but she knew who he was after watching Netflix’s Quarterback. The series followed three quarterbacks for an entire season, one of which was Patrick Mahomes:

“I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the Quarterback series. Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person."

In a recent interview with Evan Roberts & Tiki Barber on WFAN660 in New York, Patrick Mahomes Sr. made it clear he doesn't want to sit near Taylor Swift and others. This includes his daughter-in-law Brittany Mahomes and Jason Kelce, the older brother of Travis. His response when asked if he was sharing a suite with them was:

"I hope not."

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift and her support for the Chiefs this postseason

Taylor Swift has been at several games to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. She has attended both of the Chiefs' last two playoff games, including the 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills last week in Orchard Park, New York.

The weather has not deterred the 12-time Grammy winner as it was in the mid-20s in New York and single digits in Kansas City the week before.

The "Wildest Dreams" singer has made some huge fashion statements as well. She donned a red puffer jacket when the Chiefs faced the Dolphins in Kansas City earlier this month. It was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk.

For the Bills game, she wore a $1,800 jacket with Chiefs colors as the inspiration. Taylor Swift will be there in style in Baltimore as the weather could determine what she will wear.