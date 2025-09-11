  • home icon
  Fake Lamar Jackson quote on Charlie Kirk's death goes viral hours after Donald Trump's ally's demise

Fake Lamar Jackson quote on Charlie Kirk's death goes viral hours after Donald Trump's ally's demise

By Chaitanya Prakash
Published Sep 11, 2025 17:07 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Fake Lamar Jackson quote on Charlie Kirk's death goes viral hours after Donald Trump's ally's demise - Source: Getty

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death on Wednesday gripped the nation. The shockwaves of the assassination of President Donald Trump's ally reached the NFL world with several current and former stars reacting to the news.

Kirk was fatally shot at a Utah college event and after the death of the young political figure, a fake Lamar Jackson quote went viral on social media. MLFootball shared a post on X with a quote from Jackson:

“Celebrating the death of someone you don't share the same beliefs as is wild. Seeing it play out in real time is disgusting”
The post had 1.6 million views, however, Jackson never said those words. The quote was from former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Torrey Smith's post on X.

While Jackson didn't utter those words, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback had reshared Smith's post on X, echoing his sentiments on Wednesday's events.

(Image source - Lamar Jackson/X)
(Image source - Lamar Jackson/X)

The two-time MVP has been in the news after his altercation with a fan during the Ravens' 41-40 loss against the Buffalo Bills in their season opener on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson apologized for pushing fan during Ravens-Bills thriller

Lamar Jackson was celebrating a touchdown throw alongside DeAndre Hopkins in the third quarter of the thrilling season opener. Hopkins was given a shove on the helmet by a fan before Jackson's helmet was pushed by a fan.

The two-time MVP retaliated by pushing the fan. The fan was ejected from Highmark Stadium and the league banned him from all NFL games and events.

The incident grabbed headlines and Jackson addressed the viral alteration this week, apologizing for his reaction, while urging the fans to keep their hands to themselves.

"Just chill next time,” Jackson said. “You can talk trash and stuff but keep your hands to yourself. It just happened. I got pushed. I’m like, 'What?' I wasn’t even thinking about me being out there on the field. My apologies to him.”

While the fan has been punished by the league, it's unclear if Jackson will be receiving any sanctions for pushing the fan.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

