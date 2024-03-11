Kirk Cousins was the hottest name on the free agent quarterback list this off-season, and now he is unavailable. Per multiple reports, Cousins has agreed to a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins was expected to test the open market but in less than three hours, he has agreed to represent the Falcons for the next four seasons.

As part of his deal, he will get $100 million guaranteed, which includes a $50 million signing bonus.

Many fans were shocked to learn about the Atlanta Falcons signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal. Some think that four years is too long of a contract for somebody coming off of an Achilles injury, while others think the Falcons will now be a playoff team.

Here is how fans reacted on social media:

Kirk Cousins' free agency move to Falcons thins out free-agent QB class

Kirk Cousins during Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

The quarterback market and dominoes are starting to fall into place this off-season after the Kirk Cousins signing.

Earlier this week, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan predicted Cousins would sign with Atlanta or remain with the Minnesota Vikings.

"I think it’s one of two spots. You’re either staying in Minnesota, because of the familiarity with Kevin O’Connell, or it’s Atlanta. I might be biased on this one because of my affinity for the Falcons, but I think he makes a lot of sense in Atlanta," Ryan said.

"They’re a good football team. They played good defense last year. They have plenty of skill positions. Tons of first-rounders that he could come in and make better. I don’t think they will have to give up too much contractually.

"To still not draft a QB for the future, if they’re thinking 3-4 years for Kirk Cousins, try and create a Green Bay situation, who have been so successful in doing that the last two times with their quarterback,” he added.

Cousins was viewed as the best available free agent or trade target quarterback this off-season.

Russell Wilson was another top option but he agreed to a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers last night.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields remains a top quarterback on the trade market, as many think the Bears will draft Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Even Mac Jones, whom some thought some QB-needy teams would target, is off the market as he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday.